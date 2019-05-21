PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Lewis prison employee who came forward about broken cell door locks at the facility spoke Tuesday about why she became a whistleblower and the retaliation she says she has faced for doing so.
Sgt. Gabby Contreras said she was "tired of my staff getting hurt and assaulted…"
She said she and her team had made daily reports about cell doors that were not locking since about early November 2018. She also said she had conversations with her supervisors about "security issues" at the unit.
"Nothing was done," she said. "It was very unsafe for everybody."
The Arizona Department of Correction moved more than 700 inmates out of Lewis prison in Buckeye in the wake of safety concerns regarding the locking mechanisms on cell doors.
Last month, video surfaced of inmates walking freely in and out of cells that were supposed to be locked.
A source, not Contreras, told Arizona’s Family that they’re aware of officers complaining about faulty doors for the past year and that inmates are jamming up the tracks of the doors so that they don’t lock. The source said officers are getting seriously hurt because of the lax security.
The door lock problem was “fixed” by using padlocks, which the American Civil Liberties Union said was a clear danger should there be a fire.
The department said inmates have tampered with locks for years and that various other fixes have been ineffective.
ADC says it is continuing to search for long-term solutions for the door and locking systems.
Contreras said she believes Department of Corrections director Charles Ryan had been aware of the problem for years.
“This isn’t something new,” she said. “They (Ryan’s and office) have a substantial amount of reporting that they can reference to. … [The locks] have been broken for years, I believe.”
Contreras said she has worked at Lewis prison for fewer than three years.
“They’ve been pretty broken for that whole time,” she said. “I know there’s staff that has been there longer. There’s (sic) claims that they’ve been broken since like 2000, 2005.”
Contreras said after she downloaded videos of incidents, she "ended up getting 40 hours off and lost a 'lateral promotion,'" which she believes was retaliation for her actions.
She also said there was a closed-door conversation.
"My deputy wanted to try and intimidate me and try to make it seem like I was a criminal, that they could press charges on me for, you know, getting this evidence out there, or obtaining it and having it my possession," she said. "They never addressed actually what was on the video as far as the inmates actually being able to come out of their cells."
She said the administration seemed to be more concerned about why she obtained the videos.
"Retaliation is not acceptable," Ryan said last week when allegations of retaliation first became public. "Our officers and personnel should never be afraid to raise concerns, and when they do, we want them addressed. We will be fully looking into this issue."
According to Contreras, the administration kept things running at the prison, neglecting to make the repairs she says are desperately need for safety reasons.
Contreras said the malfunctioning door locks present a genuine potential danger.
"If you allow these inmates to run around free in a pod, I mean, you could have people killed," she said.
The department says it has reached out to dozens of states about their locking systems to find best practices used at facilities that have experienced similar issues.
The recent controversy over prison safety led to the ACLU calling for the firing of Ryan.
Contreras said her staff is supportive of her and “very grateful, very thankful for what I did in coming out and exposing this huge security issue.”
“They need to fix all the doors, of course,” she said. “And not just patch them. They need to be completely fixed – 100% -- with a new locking mechanism. ...They need to come up with a new system to keep these doors locked.”
Contreras said staffing is also a big issue.
“We’re completely outnumbered [by inmates],” she said.
Ryan sent a letter to ADC employees last week, after hundreds of inmates were moved out of Lewis.
As you know, on Wednesday, May 15th, we completed the transfer of 716 inmates out of the Morey unit to other facilities across the State. We’ve also increased overtime from 24 hours to 32 hours at Lewis and other impacted prisons to ensure safe staffing levels. I want to make clear: these are only short-term measures. The Department continues to work diligently to identify a long-term solution that provides a permanent lock replacement and increases staffing levels.
You are a key part of our comprehensive efforts to ensure the safety of all officers and personnel. We are listening and want to hear from you. It is my expectation that leaders at all levels make themselves available, listen, take any reports seriously and elevate all issues in a timely manner. Retaliation will not be tolerated. If you feel that you have been retaliated against, I encourage you to report such incidents through any one of the communication streams identified below.
Although protocol dictates reporting issues through the chain-of-command, you also always have the option of reaching out to me directly. I have an open-door, email, and phone policy and will meet with any staff member at their request. This is a policy I have always had while director and want to remind you of now. You can also reach out to ADC Employee Relations at ... or the Inspector General Bureau at ....
Additionally, if for any reason you would like to speak to someone outside of the Department, you can call the Department of Administration Human Resources Division at ....
Your safety is my priority, first and foremost. Thank you for your commitment and all that you do.
Sincerely,
Charles L. Ryan
Director
Contreras said she doesn’t think she will lose her job over what she’s done, but she does have concerns about her future.
“I would say my career is gonna be very limited on what I can do in the department,” she said.
She also has a message for others in ADC who are considering coming forward.
“They need to have courage,” she said. “It’s not going to be an easy ride, of course. It comes with a lot of stress, but I think it would be more stressful to live with lives on your conscience than it would to just speak up and… at least try to protect some people.”
