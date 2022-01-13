GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lennar Homes Arizona just bought a 75-acre parcel of land in Goodyear to build more residential communities in the city.

In a news release, Land Advisors Organization said it helped put together the $20.2 million purchase at Avion at Ballpark Village. It marks the first phase of development for the community located near Estrella Parkway and Lower Buckeye Road. The first phase of the site consists of 327 platted lots for single-family homes. Those lots range between 4,500 and 5,750 square feet.

HelloFresh to create 800 jobs with new production facility in Goodyear The production facility will be located on Yuma Road, near the Phoenix Goodyear Airport.

“Avion at Ballpark Village is going to be one of the premier communities in Goodyear and Communities Southwest is excited to have Lennar as the first homebuilder in the project,” said Communities Southwest spokesperson Greg Lehmann. “It’s been great working with everyone involved in this project -- the excellent people at the City of Goodyear, the thoughtful and professional team at Lennar, and the great team at Land Advisors Organization.”

Developers say Avion at Ballpark Village will feature a 7-acre central park owned by the HOA, with a pool, spa, community pavilion, pickleball courts, ramada, shaded playground, and sports field. In total, seven neighborhood parks and a walking trail system will run through the community.

City officials also highlighted recent community developments like the recently developed Recreation Campus, which provides access to a recreation center, aquatic center, and a 30-acre park that features softball fields, a playground, and a multi-use plaza. Community residents will also enjoy the benefits of the Goodyear Ballpark.

The first phase of construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022. More information can be found on the City of Goodyear's website.