TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Lute Olson, legendary head coach for the men's basketball team at the University of Arizona, has died. He was 85 years old.
Olson built a dynasty in the desert. For 25 years, he was the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona. He took a school that was a perennial cellar dweller in the Pac-10 and turned it into a basketball blue blood.
Olson arrived on campus in 1983. By 1988 he had the Wildcats in the Final Four. He would take the Cats to four more. His crowning achievement came in 1997, when he won the National Title. The Wildcats finished runner up in 2001. In all the Wildcats went to 23 straight NCAA tournaments. He sent players like Steve Kerr, Mike Bibby, Jason Terry Gilbert Arenas, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye to the NBA, to name a few.
August 28, 2020
His wife Bobbi was by his side for most of his time at UArizona. They had five children. She lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2001. The court in Tucson is named in Bobbi and Lute's honor.
Olson coached until 2008. It was a messy exit, with Olson taking a leave of absence and getting a divorce. Olson rebounded, getting remarried and spending more time with former players.
Olson is a basketball hall of Famer. He leaves behind 5 children, 14 grandchildren and a lasting legacy on and off the court.