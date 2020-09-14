MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction in Mesa on what will be the largest privately-owned sports facility in the country starts Friday. The new Legacy Sports Park will be a 320-acre family sports and entertainment complex. A spokesman for the facility says it will create more than 1,500 jobs and generate millions of dollars for the Mesa area.
Legacy Sports Park will be at Ellsworth and Pecos roads. That is just southeast of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, which has grown to become one of the top 35 busiest airports in the country.
Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Dan O'Brien is one of the visionaries behind Legacy Sports Park. The venue will include a variety of indoor and outdoor sports facilities, as well as a multi-purpose outdoor amphitheater for concerts, family shows, exhibitions, and conventions.
Outside
- Multi-field soccer complex with 23 soccer fields
- 8,000 seat multi-purpose stadium
- 20 sand volleyball courts
- 40 pickleball courts
- 6 sand soccer fields
- 8 baseball/softball fields, one baseball/softball stadium
- 50-acre special event area
Inside
- 62 volleyballs courts
- 16 NBA basketball courts
- 6 Olympic size Futsal courts
- Gymnastics, cheer and dance center
- Youth gym and child care center
- Yoga studios
- Sports Performance Center headed by O'Brien
- General fitness center
- Sports bar and restaurant
- Food courts
- Athletic apparel shops
The new complex will also follow guidelines for safety and health measures put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even though the park won't open until January 2022.
The complex is expected to welcome more than 3 million visitors a year. If you would like a virtual tour, you can do so by visiting here.
Mesa is the second-largest city in Arizona.