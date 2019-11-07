LA MORA, MEXICO (3TV/CBS5) - The license plates affixed to the SUVs and pickup trucks that lined the streets of this small community in Northern Mexico told part of the story. The vehicles came from at least six different states.
The Mexican police officers carrying assault rifles, standing among the mourners told another part of the story.
This was the setting at the funeral for Dawna Langford and her young sons, Trevor and Rogan. The Langfords were among the nine women and children who were gunned down as they drove away from the fundamentalist Mormon compound on Monday. Authorities have yet to make any arrests, or arrive at a motive for the murders.
Hundreds of friends and family shuffled down the long driveway, toward a white tent, set up for the funeral. They cried and hugged. And they asked questions. Why did this happen? And who did it? "I'm never going to be able to talk to her again," said Karen Wooley, through tears. She is Dawna's mother. "She was a good mother, and I used to talk to her on the phone as we drank coffee in the mornings," she said.
Sonora Governor, Claudia Pavlovich was among the mourners. She walked down the driveway, spoke to family members, then left. "I'm really sorry," Pavlovich said in a thick Spanish accent. "We have to respect the funeral right now," she said. Pavlovich also stated that the killers will be brought to justice. That's a prediction the extended LeBaron family worries will not come true.
On Tuesday, Julian LeBaron said he has no confidence the government will be truthful about what happened. And he rejected the theory that the women and children were the victims of mistaken identity, or that they were caught in the crossfire between two rival drug gangs. "The people who did this had to know these were women and children. What kind of man would do that?" said Lebaron.
Funerals were set Thursday for Rhonita Miller and Christina Langford, along with four additional children.