TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Lebanese woman who was not far from the Beirut explosion on Tuesday was supposed to be coming to Arizona next week to start her Ph.D. at Arizona State University, but now everything has changed.

"I heard a huge explosion and glass shattering," said Stephanie Elkhoury.

The 23-year-old was just 4 miles away on her balcony outside Beirut when it happened. She ran for cover.

"Here it was mostly fumes coming in and debris inside the house," she said.

She couldn't believe the explosion she had just seen, and what her city looks like now.

"It's very emotional to think a place that held so much has just disappeared from one day to another," she said with tears in her eyes. "Everything from me laughing, to crying, to meeting the people I love is there and it's just gone."

While her family and friends weren't seriously hurt, the blast changed Elkhoury's life. Next week, she was supposed to fly to Arizona and move to Tempe to begin her Ph.D. program in economics at ASU. She said with the pandemic, and their country's economic crisis, it had already been difficult to get everything ready for her move. But now, it's nearly impossible for her to get to the Grand Canyon State.

"I'm not coming anytime soon. I'm probably going to be there around September. The airport now is closed," she said. "We're probably going to see shortages of food, fuel, medication in the next coming months."

She said she'll start her program online, but it won't be easy. Elkhoury said a consequence of their country's financial crisis is the electricity goes out nearly every day, and she's worried she won't be able to access her classes when she needs to.

"It's been going off a lot lately like four to six hours a day, depending on where you are," she said.

But while her heart is broken for the place she's called home, she's thankful to be with her family to heal together from the horror they watched from their window.

"If wasn't here, and this had happened, I think I would've been terrified for my family," she said.

Elkhoury said ASU reached out to her Tuesday to make sure she was OK, and she was grateful for that. She's looking forward to being a part of the Tempe community as soon as she can get here.