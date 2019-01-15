PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Taking care of parents isn't something many of us think about, but it's something one in eight of us end up doing. That's according to Tom Egan from the Foundation for Senior Living.
He said he doesn't think a lot of people are prepared for this role, especially when it happens when your parents are relatively young.
"It's sort of something that gets thrust, put on to you," he said.
"They sort of fit into that 'sandwich generation.' You still have kids you're taking care of and providing for, and now you also have a parent you're having to provide and care for."
He said changing the roles from adult child to caregiver is challenging, but it's important to acknowledge the frustrations for the parent as well.
He said when they become frustrated with being cared for, it's helpful to redirect them, change tactics, try something different, and choose your battles. Also, he said, be patient with having to repeat things and follow the golden rule.
"It can seem like you're bullying them when really you're just trying to get done what needs to be done," he continued.
One of the most important things caregivers can do to make the transition successful is to get help.
"You need a break, you need a respite," he said.
The Foundation for Senior Living can help families prepare for these new roles.
You can find more information at www.fsl.org.
