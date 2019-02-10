GLENDALE, AZ (AP) — Mormon President Russell M. Nelson is scheduled to deliver a devotional speech to 68,000 Mormons Sunday near Phoenix at the stadium where the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals play.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says in a news release that Nelson will speak about the importance of spreading love everywhere in the event at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The 94-year-old Nelson just finished his first year as the faith’s president. He inherited the top post of the Utah-based faith with 16 million members worldwide after the previous president died in January 2018.
Arizona is a major hub for members of the faith with 428,000 members and six temples.
Nelson delivered a speech to 49,000 people in Seattle last year. He has traveled to 15 countries including China, India and Chile since becoming president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.