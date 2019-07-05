FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Lawyers for the man accused of murder and aggravated assault in the October 2015 shooting on the Northern Arizona University campus have petitioned the court to change his release conditions.
The court mandated GPS monitoring of Steven Jones, now 22. The cost of that is about $400 per month.
“To date, Mr. Jones has incurred GPS monitoring costs of approximately $15,000,” reads the defense’s motion, which was filed on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Jones’ lawyer changes to the Arizona Criminal Rules “recognize the significant impact that monetary conditions can have on a defendant, his family and friends, and the ultimate outcome of a case.”
In addition to the costs of the GPS monitoring, attorneys also cited Jones’ “absolute compliance” with his release conditions for more than three years and the fact that his first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.
The jury had the option of convicting Jones of first-degree murder, but they also could have convicted him on lesser charges, including second-degree murder, manslaughter and negligent homicide.
Jones, who was a freshman at NAU at the time, always claimed he fired in self-defense after he and two pledges from his fraternity got into a fight with members of a rival fraternity.
Colin Brough, 20, was killed. Three more young men were wounded. Not one of them was armed.
In the end, the jury was unable to come to an agreement. The judge declared a mistrial on May 2, 2017.
The defense has asked that the court lift the curfew and monitoring to which Jones, who is still in his parents’ custody, is subject.
Prosecutors oppose the motion.
A hearing on the matter is on the docket for next week.
Jones’ new trial is scheduled for January 2020.
This is clearly a case of self-defense and an Arizona prosecutor trying to put another innocent person in an Arizona prison. When prosecutors put winning above truth there's a major ethics problem that often times results in innocent people being sent to jail and or prison. It happens far too often in Arizona. Send the guilty to prison not the innocent. This man is innocent.
He shouldn't have to do anything... Jury deadlocked mistrial was given and prosecutors haven't refiled charges... Reading the case he killed a douche and injured 3 other flat brim want to be's.. Should tell him thank you and be done
Can't afford $400 a month? Don't shoot and kill people!
This man has not been convicted. Where is the due process?? It has now been 4 years!
