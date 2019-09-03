PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The law firm that represents convicted killer Jodi Arias has filed an ethics complaint against the prosecutor in the case and Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery.
Adams & Clark claimed Deputy Maricopa County Attorney Juan Martinez engaged in "unethical conduct" when he wrote his book about the Jodi Arias trial called "Conviction: The Untold Story of Putting Jodi Arias Behind Bars."
The firm said Martinez wrote the book while the trial that ended in 2013 was still going on. They also say he wrote the book on County time, at taxpayers' expense.
Adams & Clark claim Montgomery violated ethics rules by allowing Martinez to write his book and failed to supervise Martinez during that trial properly. They said it was part of a 12-year-old pattern of "pervasive prosecutorial misconduct."
They said Montgomery allowed at least two media members access to areas of MCAO, not available to the public, to Martinez's office and documents related to the Arias case.
Adams & Clark also said Montgomery didn't respond to public records request required by law.
Martinez is already facing an ethics complaint from the State Bar of Arizona, claiming ethical misconduct during the Arias trial that included leaking confidential and sealed information, like a juror's identity, to a blogger.
Last month, a judge threw out portions of the complaint, including that he made sexually inappropriate comments to female law clerks.
Arias is serving a life sentence after her first-degree murder conviction in the death of Travis Alexander at his home in Mesa.
The case turned into a media circus as salacious and violent details about Arias and Alexander were broadcast live around the world.