PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- You can see their passion and feel their frustration. Protesters in Arizona and across the country are taking a stand against racial injustice.
Retired Phoenix police Sergeant Darren Burch supports the peaceful protests. But what he doesn't like is all the hatred and hostility directed at law enforcement. He said the majority of officers are good, honest people, putting their lives on the line to protect the public.
"There's such a negativity that it just makes you want to cry for the police officers out there today, because they are far better than I am," said Burch. "I don't think I could have done what they are doing now and stayed in the profession."
And the animosity doesn't stop there. Family members of law enforcement officers have also come under attack on social media.
Angela Harrolle is President of the 100 Club of Arizona, a non-profit that helps the families of 1st responders killed or injured in the line of duty. Harrolle said its stressful enough wondering if your loved one will come home at the end of the day, and now, having to deal with all this, it can be overwhelming.
"The anxiety level, I can't even begin to tell you," said Harrolle. "They're scared. They're worried. They don't know when this will end. They just know that they have to protect their home and protect their young ones."
The 100 Club of Arizona has created counseling groups to help law enforcement families deal with the hostility in the community. Rosemary Zore, with the Fallen Officers Foundation, wants the public to do more. Zore's father died in the line of duty when she was 7, so she knows the heartache that police families face.
"When you see a police officer, go up to them thank them and tell them you appreciate what they are doing for you and the community," said Zore. "Praying for them will go such a long way. It did before and it will now, more than ever."