BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine West Valley police departments are teaming up to form a special group to investigate deadly police shootings. One of the goals of the West Valley Investigative Response Team is to ensure agencies are not investigating their own.

The proposed task force includes police departments in Buckeye, Glendale, Peoria, Goodyear, Avondale, Tolleson, El Mirage, Surprise and Wickenburg. Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall says it started as a discussion about two years ago. He says the team is still a work in progress.

"It's not a process that can happen overnight," says Hall. "I think there is public expectation out there that, OK, this is something we need."

The West Valley Investigative Response Team will allow for the sharing of specialized talent and equipment to investigate critical incidents like officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.

"It's hard to get away from that bias," says Larnell Farmer with the West Valley NAACP.

Farmer says moves toward transparency are moves in the right direction. Still, he doubts officers can be impartial when investigating other officers.

"You may be assistant chief in Goodyear and then there's an opening for a chief in Peoria so you get that position," says Farmer. "So if there's a shooting or incident that happens in Goodyear, how can you objectively and without biases investigate someone that you know?"

Calls for police reform grew louder last year in the wake of deadly police incidents across the country. Part of those calls for change is the demand for civilian oversight. Chief Hall points out the task force would only have an investigative function. Once cases are sent to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, civilians are part of the review process.

Other police departments that will be involved with the team say they look forward to getting the team up and running.

"Goodyear Police Department is honored to be part of an important collaborative effort by West Valley law enforcement agencies... to provide transparency to the communities we all serve," read part of a statement provided by Goodyear Police.

"This is just another way as an agency to maintain the transparency the community expects and deserves," read a statement by Glendale Police.

"It's important because the communities we serve, we need their trust to effectively do our job," says Hall.

City councils must now approve the agreements between the nine police departments, with Buckeye's City Council expected to vote Tuesday night.