PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A retired Department of Public Safety officer says it appears troopers violated policy when they forcefully stopped a driver on Interstate 17 during Monday rush hour. The confrontation resulted in an exchange in gunfire, killing the suspect.
[RAW VIDEO: Trooper shootout with suspect on I-17]
Jesse Torrez has 10 years in law enforcement and now testifies in court as a police practices expert. He reviewed Arizona Family’s exclusive aerial video of Monday’s takedown and said officers put innocent civilians in danger.
“There was no reason to do a PIT maneuver at that point,” says Torrez. “That tells me it’s completely out of policy.”
Phoenix police are handling the investigation. Shortly after the PIT maneuver, Phoenix police say, the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Arnaldo Caraveo, opened fire on officers. Five Mesa police officers and three DPS troopers fired back, killing the suspect.
[READ MORE: Phoenix police ID Arnaldo Caraveo as suspect in Monday's I-17 shootout]
As the deadly gun battle played out, northbound I-17 traffic can be seen moving at a steady pace, and a line of cars was backed up on the freeway on-ramp.
“If he’s a fleeing felon and he just killed somebody, and this is the only way to get him stopped before he kills more people, absolutely, they need to do what they did, but as you see here, where’s the concern for the public?” asks Torrez.
[RELATED: Police ID suspect in shootout that left 3 troopers hurt, suspect dead]
According to Phoenix police, someone had called Mesa police about a fight involving a man with a gun, and when Mesa officers arrived, Caraveo was seen fleeing the scene.
Torrez says officers should have monitored Caraveo until he was in an area where they could conduct a high-risk traffic stop away from so many civilians. He says it’s fortunate no civilians were hurt during the gunfight.
“It’s important to look at this from a scenario of what could have happened,” says Torrez.
A trooper driving a marked DPS unit initiated the PIT maneuver. DPS says the agency is not commenting on the pursuit until after the investigation.
President of the Mesa Police Association, Nate Gafvert, backed member officers Tuesday, saying they responded, “absolutely heroically.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.