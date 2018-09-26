Three people are in custody after a brief pursuit in the East Valley on Wednesday.
According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers tried to stop a sports car on the U.S. 60 heading east at the Loop 101 transition for having fake registration tags.
The driver didn't stop and a trooper on a motorcycle followed him.
Viewer Rebecca Smith recorded video of the trooper behind what looks like a red Pontiac Trans Am. The driver weaves through traffic and then looks like he is about to exit but then gets back on the freeway to fake out the trooper.
DPS said the pursuit was called off after telling the Mesa Police Department about it.
The driver came to a stop near the Loop 202 and Greenfield Road, where two suspects ran off. A woman stayed in the car.
All three were eventually caught, DPS said.
No names have been released.
