LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Each time there's a heavy downpour, people who live in Laveen worry about major flooding.
However, relief is on the way.
The Maricopa County Flood Control District and the City of Phoenix recently approved a $6 million project to put in underground storm drains and help with drainage along 27th Avenue and Olney Avenue.
Bill Kohn lives in the area and hopes it works. He's spent the last few storms trying to save his chickens. Most of them have drowned when his backyard floods during a hard rain.
"It's like a small little river pouring between the properties here," he said.
Kohn was so worried about his house and yard flooding, he skipped his vacation plans on Monday to prepare and protect his property.
Afshin Ahouraiyan, the project manager for this Maricopa County Flood Control District drainage project, explained there's a retention basin near 27th Avenue and Gary which is about 2 miles north from the base of South Mountain.
The issue is the runoff from South Mountain flows on top of streets instead of below the ground. There are no storm drains that catch the runoff and lead into the basin.
"This is not going to fix all the problems," said Ahouraiyan. "It's going to reduce the amount that comes through this area," he explained.
The Laveen Drainage Project won't be done in time to protect people's property for Monday night's forecasted overnight storm. The project manager said the earliest construction could start is this time next year and could take up to a year after that to complete.
