PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Another bee attack in Phoenix sent three people to the hospital.
The Phoenix Fire Department was called out to the area of 10th and Portland streets Thursday afternoon.
According to Capt. Kenny Overton, the patients are a man and woman, both 35, and a 13-year-old boy. It’s not clear how many times they were stung.
Another man was there, Overton said, but refused an evaluation by paramedics.
We don’t yet know what sparked the attack, but Overton said fire crews have contained the bees.
