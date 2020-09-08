This is the latest confirmed information about the coronavirus in Arizona. This page will be continuously updated by the Arizona's Family digital staff. For instant updates, download the new Arizona's Family app.

Tuesday (September 8) News

8:17 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 81 new cases and two new deaths. There are now 206,045 cases reported in Arizona. Check interactive dashboard here.

Monday (September 7) News

8:11 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 198 new cases and no new deaths. The number of deaths corrects two duplicate reported deaths from yesterday and no new deaths today. Arizona Department of Health Services reports the lowest number of ventilators used by COVID patients since reporting started. Check interactive dashboard here.

Sunday (September 6) News

8:18 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 250 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths. The number of emergency department and inpatient visits is continuing to decrease. Check interactive dashboard here.

Saturday (September 5) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 836 coronavirus cases and 36 deaths. The number of ventilators in use remains low according to the state. More info in app, on 3TV. Check interactive dashboard here.

Friday (September 4) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 728 new coronavirus cases and 41 new deaths. AZDHS is reporting the lowest number of COVID-19 patients seen in emergency departments since June 4. Check interactive dashboard here.

Thursday (September 3) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 1,091 new coronavirus cases and 65 new deaths. Maricopa County has now surpassed 3,000 deaths, according to AZDHS. Check interactive dashboard here.

Wednesday (September 2) News

9 a.m.

There are now 134,111 coronavirus cases with 2,995 deaths in Maricopa County.

8:15 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 519 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths. The number of COVID patients in the ICU is the lowest since early April. Check interactive dashboard here.

Tuesday (September 1) News

8:15 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 507 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths. The Arizona Department of Health Services indicates today is the lowest number of coronavirus patients on ventilators since reporting started. Check interactive dashboard here.

Monday (August 31) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 174 new coronavirus cases and 0 new deaths. Hospital beds in use drops 7% in 10 days. Check interactive dashboard here.

Sunday (August 30) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 374 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths. COVID-19 hospital visits have dropped to their lowest percentage since February. Check interactive dashboard here.

Saturday (August 29) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 629 new coronavirus cases and 29 new deaths. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds is now at the lowest point since April. Check interactive dashboard here.

Friday (August 28) News

9:22 a.m.

There are now 132,745 coronavirus cases with 2,922 deaths in Maricopa County.

8:18 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 519 new coronavirus cases and 49 new deaths. The number of COVID patients in the ICU is the lowest it's been since May. Check interactive dashboard here.

Thursday (August 27) News

9:08 a.m.

There are now 132,473 coronavirus cases with 2,894 deaths in Maricopa County.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona has now surpassed 200,000 cases of coronavirus statewide with 4,929 total deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Wednesday (August 26) News

10 a.m.

There are now 132,239 coronavirus cases with 2,867 deaths in Maricopa County.

8:56 a.m.

AZDHS says a reporting error made it look like the number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients doubled. We are waiting for corrected data.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 187 new coronavirus cases and 104 new deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Tuesday (August 25) News

9:30 a.m.

There are now 132,104 coronavirus cases with 2,804 deaths in Maricopa County.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 859 new cases today and 21 new deaths. The number of COVID patients in ICU beds has dropped to 20%. Check interactive dashboard here.

Monday (August 24) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 311 coronavirus cases today, and no new deaths. The number of ICU beds in use has dropped below 80%. Check interactive dashboard here.

Sunday (August 23) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 207 coronavirus cases today and 15 new deaths. The positivity rate remains at 5%. Check interactive dashboard here.

Saturday (August 22) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 996 coronavirus cases today and 68 new deaths. The positivity rate remains at 5%. Check interactive dashboard here.

Friday (August 21) News

8:18 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 619 coronavirus cases and 4 new deaths. Arizona Department of Health Services positivity rate drops slightly to 5%. Check interactive dashboard here.

Thursday (August 20) News

8:17 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 723 coronavirus cases and 50 new deaths. ICU beds in use by COVID patients continue to drop. Check interactive dashboard here.

Wednesday (August 19) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 637 coronavirus cases and 105 new deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Tuesday (August 18) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 915 coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Monday (August 17) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 468 coronavirus cases and 0 new deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Sunday (August 16) News

8:24 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 883 coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Saturday (August 15) News

8:15 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 933 coronavirus cases and 69 new deaths. Ventilators in use drops three percent overnight. Check interactive dashboard here.

Friday (August 14) News

8:15 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 928 coronavirus cases and 40 new deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Thursday (August 13) News

8:15 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 1,351 coronavirus cases and 36 new deaths. There is a slight Hospital bed and ventilator usage increase. Check interactive dashboard here.

Wednesday (August 12) News

8:15 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 706 coronavirus cases and 148 new deaths. Ten percent of all cases are hospitalized. Check interactive dashboard here.

Tuesday (August 11) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 1,213 new coronavirus cases and 45 new deaths. ICU and inpatient capacity have dropped to 79%. Check interactive dashboard here.

Monday (August 10) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 600 new coronavirus cases statewide and four new deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Sunday (August 9) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 13 new deaths, 816 new coronavirus cases, the first time in 41 days the state has reported less than 1,000 new cases. Check interactive dashboard here.

Saturday (August 8) News

8:55 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 56 new deaths, 1,054 new coronavirus cases. Check interactive dashboard here.

Friday (August 7) News

8:15 a.m.

Arizona is now reporting 79 new deaths and 1,406 new coronavirus cases statewide. This brings the statewide total to 185,053 cases and 4,081 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Thursday (August 6) News

8:15 a.m.

Arizona is now reporting 70 new deaths and 1,444 new coronavirus cases statewide. This brings the statewide total to 183,647 cases and 4,002 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Wednesday (August 5) News

1:30 p.m.

9:25 a.m.

There are now 122,322 coronavirus cases with 2,127 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Wednesday, Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. Check more Maricopa numbers here.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is now reporting 87 new deaths and 1,698 new coronavirus cases statewide. Check interactive dashboard here.

Tuesday (August 4) News

8:17 a.m.

Arizona is now reporting 66 new deaths and 1,008 new coronavirus cases statewide. Check interactive dashboard here.

Monday (August 3) News

8:15 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 14 new deaths and 1,030 new cases of coronavirus statewide. COVID-19 related hospitalizations continue to decline. Check interactive dashboard here.

Sunday (August 2) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is now reporting an additional 18 deaths and 1,465 COVID-19 cases. Positivity rate remains steady. Check interactive dashboard here.

Saturday (August 1) News

8:20 a.m.

Coronavirus Morning Update: Arizona is now reporting an additional 53 deaths and 2,992 COVID-19 cases. Positivity rate dropped to 18.3%. Check interactive dashboard here.

Friday (July 31) News

Thursday (July 30) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is now reporting an additional 172 deaths and 2,525 cases related to COVID-19. Of the 172 deaths, 78 are from death certificate matching process. Check interactive dashboard here.

Wednesday (July 29) News

8:15 a.m.

8:20 a.m.

Monday (July 27) News

8:17 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 1,813 new coronavirus cases, and the death toll has dropped by one. Health officials believe the death was reported both by a lab and a health care provider. Our seven-day average positivity rate increased to 22.7%. Check interactive dashboard here.

Sunday (July 26) News

9:10 a.m.

There are now 108,012 coronavirus cases with 1,730 deaths in Maricopa County. Read more about Maricopa County specific numbers here.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 1,973 coronavirus cases, 19 new deaths; 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 21.9%. Check interactive dashboard here

Saturday (July 25) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 3,748 coronavirus cases, 144 new deaths. The positivity rate has dropped to 24.7%. Check interactive dashboard here

Friday (July 24) News

9:20 a.m.

There are now 103,862 coronavirus cases with 1,654 deaths in Maricopa County. Read more about Maricopa County specific numbers here.

8:20 a.m.

2:00 p.m.

9:15 a.m.

There are now 101,622 coronavirus cases with 1,584 deaths in Maricopa County. Check latest numbers here.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona has now surpassed 3,000 deaths due to COVID-19. There are now 152,944 total cases statewide. Check interactive dashboard here.

Wednesday (July 22) News

9:10 a.m.

There are now 99,948 coronavirus cases with 1,535 deaths in Maricopa County. Check latest numbers here.

8:20 a.m.

There are now over 150,000 coronavirus cases in Arizona with a total of 2,974 deaths.Check interactive dashboard here.

Tuesday (July 21) News

9:30 a.m.

There are now 98,206 coronavirus cases with 1,491 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Tuesday, Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 3,500 new cases and 134 new deaths. ICU beds and ventilators in use continue to see a downward trend. Check interactive dashboard here.

Monday (July 20) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 1,559 new cases and 23 new deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Sunday (July 19) News

8:20 a.m.

Saturday (July 18) News

9:45 a.m.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 2,742 coronavirus cases with 147 new deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Friday (July 17) News

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 3,910 coronavirus cases with 91 new deaths. Ventilators in use at all-time high. Check interactive dashboard here

Thursday (July 16) News

4:00 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday he is extending his executive order to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic until Oct. 31. More information can be found here.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 3,259 coronavirus cases with 58 new deaths. Check interactive dashboard here

Wednesday (July 15) News

9:04 p.m.

10:28 a.m.

9:10 a.m.

There are now 85,949 coronavirus cases with 1,232 deaths in Maricopa County. More numbers from Maricopa County can be found here.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting 97 new coronavirus deaths, 3,257 additional cases. The positivity rate has declined four days in a row, but ICU beds at 90% capacity. Check interactive dashboard here

Tuesday (July 14) News

8:25 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health says a partner did not report labs in time on Monday. Those numbers are included in Tuesday's case and death total.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 4,273 coronavirus cases with 92 new deaths. COVID-19 patients in ICU at all-time high. Check interactive dashboard here

Monday (July 13) News

9:20 a.m.

Maricopa County reported 1,102 new cases and 8 deaths on Monday. More information about Maricopa County can be found here.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 1,357 coronavirus cases with 8 new deaths. COVID ER visits have decreased for 5 days straight. Check interactive dashboard here

Sunday (July 12) News

9:20 a.m.

Maricopa County reported 1,705 new cases and 10 deaths on Sunday. More information about Maricopa County can be found here.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 2,537 coronavirus cases with 86 new deaths. COVID ER visits have decreased for 4 days straight. Check interactive dashboard here

Saturday (July 11) News

9:20 a.m.

Maricopa County reported 2,510 new cases and 74 deaths on Saturday. More information about Maricopa County can be found here.

8:18 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 3,038 coronavirus cases with 69 new deaths. ICU beds are at 90% capacity. Check interactive dashboard here

Friday (July 10) News

12:25 p.m.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 4,221 coronavirus cases with 44 new deaths. ICU beds are at 89% capacity. Check interactive dashboard here.

Thursday (July 9) News

11:10 a.m.

9:10 a.m.

Maricopa County reported 2,723 cases and 47 deaths on Thursday. More information about Maricopa County can be found here.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an 4,057 additional coronavirus cases with 75 new deaths today. Check interactive dashboard here.

Wednesday (July 8) News

8:40 a.m.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is now reporting 108,614 cases of coronavirus with 1,963 deaths statewide. Check interactive dashboard here.

Tuesday (July 7) News

9:12 a.m.

There are now 67,407 cases of coronavirus and 899 deaths reported in Maricopa County. Read about the latest numbers here.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona health officials reporting 117 new coronavirus deaths today with 105,094 confirmed cases statewide. The total number of deaths in Arizona is 1,927. Check interactive dashboard here.

Monday (July 6) News

8:16 a.m.

Arizona health officials now report 101,441 cases of coronavirus statewide with 1,810 deaths.

Sunday (July 5) News

3:48 p.m.

As more test results come back, we’re getting a clearer picture of just how widespread COVID-19 is in Arizona.

• There were 3 times as many COVID-19 cases in June as there were in March, April and May combined. This will likely increase as many of the test results conducted last week have not come back yet. I’m seeing a similar lag time on cases being reported to what we saw in early April.

• Hospital admissions were up 19% from May to June. That number will definitely increase as there is a lag time on reporting hospital admissions.

• Positivity Rate: 7-Day average has grown to 26% (Source: COVID Tracking Project)

• 56% of ICU beds in use are filled with COVID-19 patients

• 49% of inpatient beds in use are filled with COVID-19 patients.

• 61% of the ventilators in use are being used on COVID-19 patients

• COVID-19 patients on ventilators are at an all-time high: 531.

• COVID-19 patients on ventilators has increased 153% since May 15.

• For the first time ever, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital (ICU + Inpatient) has surpassed the 4,000 mark.

9:09 a.m.

There are now 61,993 cases of coronavirus and 40 deaths reported in Maricopa County. Read about the latest numbers here.

8:20 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 3,536 coronavirus cases along with 4 new deaths today. Check interactive dashboard here

Saturday (July 4) News

9:13 a.m.

There are now 59,509 cases of coronavirus and 839 deaths reported in Maricopa County. Read about the latest numbers here.

8:18 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 2,695 coronavirus cases with 17 new deaths today. Check interactive dashboard here

Friday (July 3) News

8:49 a.m.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, 91% of Arizona's ICU beds are now in use. Click here for the latest on hospitalizations, ventilator usage and bed capacity.

8:19 a.m.

Thursday (July 2) News

9:20 a.m.

Maricopa County reported their third under 19 death due to COVID-19. There are now 54,282 cases of coronavirus and 801 deaths reported in Maricopa County. Read about the latest numbers here.

8:00 a.m.

Wednesday (July 1) News

8:17 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 4,878 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with 88 new deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Tuesday (June 30) News

5:58 p.m.

5:49 p.m.

10:50 a.m.

9:15 a.m.

Maricopa County is reporting an additional 3,780 COVID-19 cases with 22 new deaths. Read about the latest numbers here.

8:17 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 4,682 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with 44 new deaths. However, this number includes data that was missing from Monday's total.

Arizona Department of Health said one of the lab partners did not submit the daily report in time. Check interactive dashboard here.

Monday (June 29) News

3:30 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced several executive orders on Monday.

It includes the following:

1. In-person school will be delayed until at least August 17.

2. Bars, gyms, water parks, movie theaters and tubing have been ordered to close for the next 30 days. This begins at 8 p.m. tonight.

1:55 p.m.

Sonora Quest Laboratories just released COVID-19 statistics that were missing from this morning's Arizona Department of Health Services update.

On June 28, Sonora Quest Laboratories reported a total of 2,454 patients with a COVID-19 diagnostic positive result. The state earlier reported a total of 625 cases.

A spokesperson for Sonora Quest released the following statement:

The delay took place due to the volume of results that were being processed over the weekend there was a slight technical glitch in reporting numbers. This has since been corrected and all of the results from Sunday have been provided to AzDHS. We are also implementing additional measures to ensure timely result submission to AzDHS as volume increases including reporting numbers well ahead of the deadline.

Additionally, Sonora Quest has been voluntarily submitting all results (both positive and negative) to the AzDHS since we started testing for SARS-CoV-2 and will continue to do so. We also are sharing the total number of COVID-19 tests that we have performed, along with the average result turnaround time, and positivity rate with Arizona media outlets on a daily and as needed basis to ensure transparency and help inform public health.

11:30 a.m.

9:01 a.m.

There are now 44,930 coronavirus cases with 712 deaths in Maricopa County. Check interactive dashboard for statewide numbers and county breakdown here.

8:18 a.m.

Arizona is reporting an additional 625 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. However, data is delayed today so this is not the most accurate numbers.

Arizona Department of Health said one of the lab partners did not submit the daily report in time. Tuesday's update will reflect the delayed reporting. Check interactive dashboard here.

Sunday (June 28) News

9:01 a.m.

There are now 44,700 coronavirus cases with 710 deaths in Maricopa County. Check interactive dashboard for statewide numbers and county breakdown here.

8:18 a.m.

Arizona health officials are now reporting 73,908 cases of COVID-19 with 1,588 deaths statewide. Check interactive dashboard here

Saturday (June 27) News

9:10 a.m.

There are now 42,370 coronavirus cases with 705 deaths in Maricopa County. Check interactive dashboard for statewide numbers and county breakdown here.

8:18 a.m.

Arizona health officials are now reporting 70,051 cases of COVID-19 with 1,579 deaths statewide. Check interactive dashboard here.

Friday (June 26) News

9 a.m.

Maricopa County is now reporting 39,595 coronavirus cases and 683 deaths. Check interactive dashboard for statewide numbers and county breakdown here.

8:18 a.m.

There are now 66,458 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 1,535 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Thursday (June 25) News

9:12 a.m.

Maricopa County is now reporting 36,890 coronavirus cases and 658 deaths. Check interactive dashboard for statewide numbers and county breakdown here.

8:20 a.m.

There are now 63,030 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 1,490 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Wednesday (June 24) News

11:27 a.m.

Maricopa County is now reporting 34,993 coronavirus cases and 654 deaths. Check interactive dashboard for statewide numbers and county breakdown here.

8:20 a.m.

There are now 59,974 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 1,463 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Tuesday (June 23) News

9:15 a.m.

There are now 33,762 coronavirus cases and 630 deaths in Maricopa County. More information here.

8:17 a.m.

There are now 58,179 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 1,384 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Monday (June 22) News

8:17 a.m.

Sunday (June 21) News

9:06 a.m.

There are now 29,891 coronavirus cases and 602 deaths in Maricopa County. More information here.

8:17 a.m.

Saturday (June 20) News

9:04 a.m.

There are now 28,088 coronavirus cases and 603 deaths in Maricopa County. More information here.

8:22 a.m.

There are now 49,798 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 1,338 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Friday (June 19) News

8:25 a.m.

There are now 1,312 deaths and 46,689 coronavirus cases in Arizona. Another day of record breaking new coronavirus cases with 3,246 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Check interactive dashboard here.

Thursday (June 18) News

9:10 a.m.

There are now 23,890 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County with 569 deaths. More information here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 43,443 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 1,271 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Wednesday (June 17) News

4:34 p.m.

3:32 p.m.

3:25 p.m.

12:05 p.m.

9:10 a.m.

There are now 22,232 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County with 551 deaths. More information here.

8:45 a.m.

There are now 40,924 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 1,239 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Tuesday (June 16) News

9:10 a.m.

There are now 20,670 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County with 540 deaths. More information here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 39,097 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 1,219 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Monday (June 15) News

9:01 a.m.

There are now 36,705 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 1,194 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Sunday (June 14) News

9:01 a.m.

There are now 1,186 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 35,691 cases. Check interactive dashboard here.

Saturday (June 13) News

9:40 a.m.

Maricopa County is reporting their first 0-19 death related to coronavirus.

9:01 a.m.

There are now 34,458 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 1,183 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Friday (June 12) News

9:10 a.m.

Maricopa County health officials are now reporting 17,023 cases in the county with 514 deaths. Find more information here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 1,144 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 32,918 cases statewide. Check interactive dashboard here.

Thursday (June 11) News

12:00 p.m.

9:10 a.m.

Maricopa County health officials are now reporting 16,025 cases in the county with 511 deaths. Find more information here.

9:05 a.m.

There are now 1,127 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 31,264 cases statewide. Check interactive dashboard here.

Wednesday (June 10) News

9:10 a.m.

Maricopa County health officials are now reporting 15,200 cases in the county with 499 deaths. Find more information here.

9 a.m.

There are now 1,095 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 29,852 cases statewide. Check interactive dashboard here.

Tuesday (June 9) News

9:05 a.m.

Maricopa County health officials are now reporting 14,367 cases in the county with 490 deaths. Find more information here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 1,070 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 28,296 cases statewide. Check interactive dashboard here.

Monday (June 8) News

9:10 a.m.

Maricopa County health officials are now reporting 13,883 cases in the county with 470 deaths. Find more information here.

9 a.m.

There are now 27,678 cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 1,047 deaths statewide. Find the latest information here.

Sunday (June 7) News

9:01 a.m.

There are now 1,044 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 26,889 cases statewide. Check interactive dashboard here.

Saturday (June 6) News

9:01 a.m.

There are now 1,042 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 25,451 cases statewide. Check interactive dashboard here.

Friday (June 5) News

9:00 a.m.

There are now 24,332 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 1,012 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Thursday (June 4) News

9:10 a.m.

As of Thursday, there is 11,150 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County with 451 deaths. Latest Maricopa County numbers here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 22,753 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 996 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Wednesday (June 3) News

9:10 a.m.

As of Wednesday, there is 10,948 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County with 445 deaths. Latest Maricopa County numbers here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 22,223 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 981 deaths. Check interactive dashboard here.

Tuesday (June 2) News

9:00 a.m.

There are now 21,250 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 941 deaths. 1,127 new cases were reported today with 24 new deaths reported.

Monday (June 1) News

9:01 a.m.

There are now 917 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 20,123 cases statewide.

Sunday (May 31) News

9:01 a.m.

There are now 906 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 19,936 cases statewide. Check interactive numbers here.

Saturday (May 30) News

9:01 a.m.

There are now 903 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 19,255 cases statewide. Check interactive numbers here.

Friday (May 29) News

1:00 p.m.

9:05 a.m.

There are now 8,998 coronavirus cases with 401 deaths in Maricopa County. Read more here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 18,465 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 885 reported deaths. Check interactive numbers here.

Thursday (May 28) News

2:25 p.m.

9:10 a.m.

There are now 8,779 coronavirus cases with 386 deaths in Maricopa County. More information here.

9 a.m.

There are now 17,763 cases of coronavirus in Arizona, with 857 deaths statewide. More information here.

Wednesday (May 27) News

9:05 a.m.

Maricopa County now has 8,518 cases and 381 deaths. More information here.

9 a.m.

Arizona now has 17,262 cases of coronavirus statewide with 831 deaths. More information here.

Tuesday (May 26) News

9:10 a.m.

9:05 a.m.

There are now 8,340 coronavirus cases with 368 deaths in Maricopa County. Latest numbers here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 16,873 reported coronavirus cases in Arizona with 807 deaths. More information here.

Monday (May 25) News

1:30 p.m.

9:10 a.m.

There are now 8,272 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County (Up 121 from yesterday) with 368 deaths (up 0 from yesterday). More numbers can be found here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 16,561 reported coronavirus cases in Arizona with 806 deaths.

Sunday (May 24) News

9:01 a.m.

There are now 800 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 16,339 cases statewide, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Saturday (May 23) News

9:01 a.m.

There are now 799 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 16,039 cases statewide, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Friday (May 22) News

11:25 a.m.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 15,608 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 775 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Thursday (May 21) News

9:05 a.m.

Maricopa County is reporting 7,733 coronavirus cases (up from 181 from Wednesday) with 347 deaths (up four from yesterday). Read more here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now over 15,000 coronavirus cases with 763 deaths in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Wednesday (May 20) News

7:30 p.m.

9:00 a.m.

Arizona is now reporting 14,897 coronavirus cases with 747 deaths.

Tuesday (May 19) News

9:05 a.m.

Maricopa County is reporting 7,409 coronavirus cases, up 184 cases from Monday. There are a total of 325 deaths in the county, up 15 deaths from Monday.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 14,566 reported coronavirus cases in Arizona with over 700 deaths.

Monday (May 18) News

1:40 p.m.

9:01 a.m.

State health officials say there are now 686 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 14,170 cases statewide.

Sunday (May 17) News

9:01 a.m.

There is one new coronavirus death reported in Arizona with 13,937 cases statewide.

Saturday (May 16) News

6:02 p.m.

Mohave County confirms two new COVID-19 cases in the Kingman area. The total number of positive cases in the county is now 246. There have been 27 deaths related to coronavirus.

9:10 a.m.

There are now 6,869 coronavirus cases with 304 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Saturday, Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. Latest Maricopa County statistics here.

9 a.m.

There are now 13,631 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 679 deaths. Check interactive dashboards here.

12:01 a.m.

Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home order expires, and the new Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger order goes into effect.

Friday (May 15) News

4 p.m.

2:10 p.m.

9:05 a.m.

There are now 6,681 coronavirus cases with 291 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Friday, Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. Latest Maricopa County statistics here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 13,169 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 651 deaths. Check interactive dashboards here.

Thursday (May 14) News

1:30 p.m.

9:10 a.m.

There are now 6,199 coronavirus cases with 286 deaths in Maricopa County.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 12,674 cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 624 deaths.

Wednesday (May 13) News

9:10 a.m.

There are now 6,112 coronavirus cases with 271 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Wednesday, Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. More numbers here.

9:00 a.m

There are now over 12,000 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 594 deaths. Latest statistics here.

Tuesday (May 12) News

9:49 p.m

Starting Wednesday, Abrazo hospitals will be relaxing visitor restrictions and allowing visitors to their emergency rooms under certain protocols:

One designated visitor can accompany patients getting a scheduled elective procedure or one visitor will be allowed per patient in the Emergency Department.

Abrazo’s Covid Safety standards will offer peace of mind to patients and their loved ones receiving elective surgery or emergency care.

Expanded visitation comes shortly after Abrazo hospitals in the Valley resumed elective care with extensive safety measures in place.

Specifically designated waiting areas will allow physical distancing for designated visitors and include additional cleaning protocols.

Visitors will be screened for fever, respiratory symptoms or travel to high risk locations prior to entering the hospital, and required to wear visitor identification, a facemask, and sanitize their hands.

Any visitor not meeting screening criteria will not be permitted to enter the hospital.

6:06 p.m.

Mohave County announced three new coronavirus cases with all of them being in the Kingman area. Two of them are hospitalized while the other is in isolation. The total for the county is 209 with total deaths remaining at 24.

3:35 p.m.

New executive order, Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger, was issued by Governor Ducey. This will go into effect on Saturday, May 16.

"Protect public health, including: ramping up testing availability and frequency; implementing tracking of key health metrics such as reported symptomatic cases and emergency room usage; standing up surge hospital capacity to be used as needed; expanding statewide contact tracing; bolstering supply chains for personal protective equipment for frontline medical workers and emergency responders; implementing enhanced safety protocols to protect those living and working in high-risk facilities such as nursing homes; and providing public health guidance for businesses and individuals to ensure continued physical distancing."

3:30 p.m.

Gyms, pools, and places of worship can reopen Wednesday, May 13 with proper CDC guidelines.

Sports can resume in the state of Arizona starting May 16 but without fans and following CDC guidelines.

3:20 p.m.

147 long-term care facilities will be testing staff and residents over the next two weeks per a requirement from the federal government.

Arizona Department of Corrections will be working the state and University of Arizona to expand testing for inmates and corrections officers.

12:25 p.m.

10:35 a.m.

9:05 a.m.

Maricopa County has a total of 6,011 coronavirus cases with 248 total deaths. Latest from Maricopa County here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 562 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 11,736 cases statewide, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

8:30 a.m.

Monday (May 11) News

9:15 p.m.

The Navajo Nation is now reporting 3,204 cases of COVID-19, 1,821 of which are in Arizona. (655 cases in Navajo County, 825 cases in Apache County, and 331 cases in Coconino County. As of Monday 102 deaths were reported.

6:58 p.m

Mohave County officials in an evening update announced eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus. This brings the county total to 206 since this mornings update, and the statewide total for Arizona to 11,388.

9:04 a.m.

There are now 542 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 11,380 cases statewide.

Sunday (May 10) News

9:01 a.m.

There are now 536 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 11,119 cases statewide.

Saturday (May 9) News

10:26 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reported 97 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in the Navajo Nation is now at 2,973, with 98 deaths. Negative test results are now at 13,576.

6:51 p.m.

Eleven positive COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death were confirmed in Mohave County.

9:01 a.m.

There are now 532 deaths and 10,960 coronavirus cases in Arizona.

Friday (May 8) News

9:04 p.m.

Mohave County added 10 new COVID-19 positive cases and three coronavirus-related deaths, bring the total to 175 positives and 21 total deaths.

11:34 a.m.

Gila County reported its first coronavirus-related death.

9:02 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services now reports a total of 517 COVID-19 deaths statewide and 10,526 coronavirus cases.

"This case was confirmed as our 19th case, a resident of Payson, male in his 80s, with underlying conditions. We are genuinely heartbroken and extend our deepest sympathy to family and friends. To protect the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time, no further information regarding this case will be released."

7:30 a.m.

Thursday (May 7) News

6:23 p.m.

Health officials said a child in Yuma County due to the COVID-19, making it the first pediatric death linked to the virus in the state. They didn't release the victim's age or gender. Read more here.

6:06 p.m.

The Mohave County Health Department said there were nine new coronavirus cases in the County and one death. The death came from a previously known case who was older than 86. Five of the new cases are in the Kingman area and all of them are in isolation. Mohave County has a total of 165.

9 a.m.

There are now 450 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 9,945 cases, according to information from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Wednesday (May 6) News

7:03 p.m.

Mohave County released new numbers where officials said there were eight new cases of the coronavirus. Six of them are in the Kingman area and two of them are in the Lake Havasu area. The total is now at 156 with 17 total deaths in the county.

9:10 a.m.

There are now 4,866 coronavirus cases with 182 deaths in Maricopa County. To note, Maricopa County numbers are slightly different than what is being reported by Arizona Department of Health Services due to the timing of reporting. More statistics here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 426 coronavirus deaths in Arizona with 9,707 cases, according to information from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Tuesday (May 5) News

6:01 p.m

Mohave County officials have announced an additional case of COVID-19 since this morning's update from the state, bringing the number of cases for the county to 148. This increases the statewide total for Arizona to 9,306.

12:15 p.m.

9:05 a.m.

Maricopa County is reporting a total of 4,741 coronavirus cases with 175 deaths. A total of 123 cases were reported overnight and seven new deaths. More information here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now over 9,300 coronavirus cases with 395 deaths in Arizona.

Monday (May 4) News

6:39 p.m

Mohave County officials are reporting 145 cases of coronavirus. This brings the statewide total to 8,958 as of Monday evening.

2:00 p.m.

Yavapai County is now reporting 128 COVID-19 cases. Most of the new cases are from the Mingus Mountain Academy. The academy said no one on the campus is showing any severe symptoms of the disease. All students and staff with positive test results are in isolation. The academy is an all-girls school for at-risk individuals.

1:35 p.m.

The Maricopa County Elections Department is considering a revised election model as a result of the coronavirus crisis for the August primary. Read more here.

12:25 p.m.

9:20 a.m.

There are now 4,618 coronavirus cases with 168 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Monday, Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. Latest numbers here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 8,919 COVID-19 cases in Arizona with 362 deaths. More information here.

Sunday (May 3) News

5:46 p.m.

The Mohave County Health Department announced four new cases Sunday evening, bringing the total for the county to 139, and the statewide total to 8,644 cases.

9:01 a.m.

Arizona now has 8,640 cases and 362 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Saturday (May 2) News

10:02 p.m.

The Navajo Nation confirmed 81 new positive coronavirus cases and a total of 73 COVID-19-related deaths. The total of positive cases reached 2,292. Negative test results are at a total of 9,254.

7:18 p.m.

Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mohave County. Three of the cases are under age 20. The total of positive cases in the county is now 135, with 14 deaths.

9:01 a.m.

There are now 348 deaths and 8,364 cases of coronavirus in Arizona.

Friday (May 1) News

5:54 p.m.

Eight new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Mohave County. The county's total of positive cases is now 128, with 14 COVID-19-related deaths.

4:58 p.m.

The Maricopa County Correctional Health Services [CHS] and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office [MCSO] confirmed the first positive coronavirus case in the Maricopa County jails.

11:15 a.m.

9:10 a.m.

There are now 4,126 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County with 152 deaths. Read latest statistics here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 7,962 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 330 deaths. Read the latest information here.

Thursday (April 30) News

12:55 p.m.

Four new positive COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Mohave County. This brings the county to 120 positive cases and 12 deaths total.

12:55 p.m.

9:10 a.m.

There are now 3,951 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County with 145 deaths. Read latest statistics here.

9:00 a.m.

Arizona has now reported 7,648 coronavirus cases with 320 deaths.

Wednesday (April 29) News

7:22 p.m.

6:23 p.m.

Eleven new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Mohave County. That brings the total of positive cases in the county to 116. Ten deaths related to coronavirus have been reported in the county.

2:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

12:45 p.m.

9:15 a.m.

There are now 3,718 coronavirus cases with 140 deaths in Maricopa County. Read latest statistics here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now over 7,000 coronavirus cases and 304 deaths statewide. Read more about the numbers here.

8:45 a.m.

Tuesday (April 28) News

6:43 p.m.

The Navajo Nation plans to implement another 57-hour weekend curfew after 104 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death were reported Tuesday evening. The total number of cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 1,873.

5:14 p.m.

Mohave County announced four more cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total for the county to 105. The three of the four cases were all in the Kingman area. The fourth was in Lake Havasu City.

2:32 p.m.

Arizona's Medicaid agency, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) is advancing more than $41 million in scheduled payments to hospitals, primary care providers, behavioral health outpatient providers and justice clinic providers.

“Arizona’s hospitals, doctors and behavioral health professionals have supported those in need during the COVID-19 health emergency and well before,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “AHCCCS is providing these payments ahead of schedule so we can ensure these health care providers and professionals can continue to serve Arizonans without interruption. My thanks to frontline workers and health care professionals across the state working around the clock to protect public health and safety.”

1:39 p.m.

Governor Doug Ducey announced on Tuesday that Valley Toyota Dealers contributed $75,000 to the Arizona Coronavirus Reilef Fund.

“This donation from Valley Toyota Dealers is another example of how the business community is stepping up to help those adversely affected by COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey. “These dollars will help ensure Arizona comes back strong from this public health emergency and will provide much-needed support to our medical professionals and vulnerable populations. Thank you to Valley Toyota Dealers for contributing to this important effort.”

9:15 a.m.

There are now 3,572 coronavirus cases with 135 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Tuesday, Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. Read latest Maricopa County statistics here.

9:00 a.m.

293 people have died due to the coronavirus in Arizona. There are now 6,948 cases statewide.

Monday (April 27) News

6:03 p.m.

Mohave County said it had four new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its total to 100.

12:45 p.m.

9:00 a.m.

There are now 6,716 coronavirus cases in Arizona. No additional coronavirus deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

8:39 a.m.

White Mountain Apache Tribe confirmed their first death of a resident of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation due to COVID-19.

"This fatality emphasizes the dangerous nature of this disease, and the need for the continued effort of everyone to help stop the spread of this virus. Now more than ever, we must do all we can to keep each other safe," said Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood.

8:09 a.m.

Banner Health has opened a new COVID-19 drive-thru collection in Phoenix in addition to adding more lanes to original sites and expanding capacity from 4,000 appointments to 13,500 per week.

This new site will be located at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

If you or someone you know have concerns about COVID-19 exposure, call Banner Health at 1-844-549-1851 to make an appointment in Arizona.

Sunday (April 26) News

6:32 p.m

Mohave County officials are reporting eight new cases of coronavirus since the morning update. Seven cases were reported in Kingman, and the eighth in Lake Havasu City. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 96, and the statewide total to 6,534 as of Sunday evening.

9:01 a.m.

State officials are now reporting 275 deaths 6,526 cases of COVID-19.

Saturday (April 25) News

10:34 p.m.

Navajo Nation President Johnathan Nez announces the passing of Miss Western Navajo Valentina Blackhorse due to COVID-19. She leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter. Blackhorse was dedicated to the community.

7:10 p.m

In an evening update, Mohave County officials announced 8 new cases of coronavirus since the morning. This brings the statewide total to 6,287.

9:01 a.m.

There are now 6,280 coronavirus cases in Arizona. 273 people have died due to the virus statewide.

Friday (April 24) News

11:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security has acquired new data services to get unemployment assistance to Arizonans faster.

9:30 a.m.

There are now 3,123 coronavirus cases with 120 deaths in Maricopa County. Check latest statistics here.

9:00 a.m.

There are now over 6,000 coronavirus cases in Arizona. 266 people have died due to the virus statewide.

Thursday (April 23) News

6:43 p.m.

Navajo Nation confirms 78 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths related to the virus. This brings the number of positive cases in the Nation to 1,360 and COVID-19-related deaths to 52. There is a total of 6,473 negative test results.

6:31 p.m.

Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mohave County. Three of the cases are epidemiologically linked to other cases. While five of the cases are in isolation, one is in the hospital. Mohave County now has 75 positive cases.

4:15 p.m.

Defense Attorney Dale Baich told the Associated Press that four death row inmates at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence tested positive for COVID-19.

11:30 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Thursday that it has expanded the criteria for getting a coronavirus test. The new order allows testing for anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to COVID-19, even if they are not showing any symptoms.

9:10 a.m.

There are now 2,963 coronavirus cases with 115 deaths in Maricopa County. Check latest numbers here.

9:05 a.m.

There have been 20 new coronavirus deaths reported in Arizona in the past 24 hours

Wednesday (April 22) News

6:43 p.m.

Five new positive COVID-19 cases were announced in Mohave County. Four are in the Kingman area, while the last one is in the Lake Havasu City area. All of the are at home in isolation recovering. The total of positive cases in Mohave County is now at 69.

3:25 p.m.

2:00 p.m.

1:45 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

11:55 a.m.

10:40 a.m.

As of April 21, 172 inmates have been tested in the Arizona Department of Corrections system. A total of 29 inmates have been confirmed with COVID-19. The total prison population is 41,594.

10:00 a.m.

There are now 2,842 coronavirus cases with 97 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Wednesday, Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. Read latest statistics here.

9:07 a.m.

21 more people have died due to the coronavirus in Arizona. There are now 5,459 cases statewide.

Tuesday (April 21) News

2:50 p.m.

12:55 p.m.

Mohave County is now reporting two new coronavirus cases. Both cases involve individuals in the 65+ age range and both are hospitalized – one in the Lake Havasu City area and one in the Kingman area.

9:58 a.m.

There are now 2,719 coronavirus cases with 84 deaths in Maricopa County. See the latest statistics here.

9:02 a.m.

In the past 24 hours there have been 21 new coronavirus deaths in Arizona.

Monday (April 20) News

2:40 p.m.

12:01 p.m.

11:42 a.m.

11:10 a.m.

11:05 a.m.

9:00 a.m.

There are now over 5,000 coronavirus cases and 187 deaths in Arizona.

Sunday (April 19) News

4:26 p.m.

White Mountain Apache Tribe announces that nine inmates and four correctional officers at the White Mountain Apache Department of Corrections [WMADOC] tested positive for coronavirus.

9:01 a.m.

State officials are now reporting 184 deaths and 4,929 cases of COVID-19.

Saturday (April 18) News

7:19 p.m.

A positive COVID-19 case was confirmed in the service area of Lake Havasu City. That patient is around the age 65 or older and is currently in the hospital, according to the Mohave County Health Department. This brings the total of positive coronavirus cases in Mohave County to 55.

9:01 a.m.

Arizona Department of Health Services is now reporting 177 coronavirus deaths and 4,719 cases in Arizona.

Friday (April 17) News

6:20 p.m.

Maricopa County jails tested 57 inmates, and 51 of them have negative results. The six patients with pending results are in isolation. No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

2:25 p.m.

2:15 p.m.

12:40 p.m.

9:15 a.m.

There are now 2,385 coronavirus cases with 69 deaths in Maricopa County. Latest stats here.

9:00 a.m.

In the past 24 hours 19 people have died due to coronavirus in Arizona. There are now 4,507 cases statewide. Read latest information here.

Thursday (April 16) News

3:15 p.m.

2:50 p.m.

2:00 p.m.

10:34 a.m.

9:00 a.m.

There are now over 4,000 coronavirus cases in Arizona with 150 deaths.

Wednesday (April 15) News

2:42 p.m.

Mohave County is now reporting another additional case, bringing the county total to 51. There are now 3,968 cases statewide.

1:50 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

Mohave County is now reporting five additional cases, bringing the county total to 50. There are now 3,967 cases statewide.

9:00 a.m.

In the past 24 hours there have been 11 new coronavirus deaths in Arizona. There are now 3,962 cases statewide.

Tuesday (April 14) News

11:55 p.m.

Two employees with the Navajo Nation Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the department said Tuesday. CLICK HERE for full story

6:25 p.m.

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed one of its dispatchers tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the department communications is being moved to a different location and the dispatch center will received a "deep cleaning." After the cleaning is done, the dispatchers will return to their regular area. The dispatch operations won't be disrupted, police said. No details were released about the coronavirus patient. Full story HERE.

6:10 p.m

Navajo Nation leaders are reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths. The total number of positive tests for coronavirus has reached 838 for the Navajo Nation as of Tuesday with 33 deaths.

3:10 p.m.

1:15 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry is now reporting specific COVID-19 related numbers.

Inmates tested: 77

Inmates confirmed with COVID-19: 9

Inmates pending: 4

Check specific information on the cases here.

9:00 a.m.

In the past 24 hours there have been nine new deaths related to the coronavirus in Arizona. There are now 3,806 cases statewide.

Monday (April 13th) News

3:18 p.m.

2:11 p.m.

1:38 p.m.

12:40 p.m.

10:00 a.m.

There are now 2,019 coronavirus cases with 52 deaths in Maricopa County. Read more the latest numbers here.

9:05 a.m.

Seven people have died from the coronavirus in Arizona in the past 24 hours. There are a total of 3,702 cases in the state.

Sunday (April 12th) News

5:58 p.m.

Five more COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Mohave County. They are in the Kingman-area. Two of the patients are in the 55-64 age range. A third case is under the age of 20. The fourth person is in the 20-44 age range, while the fifth is in the 45-54 age range. The five new cases bring the number of positive cases in the county to 36.

12:02 p.m.

9:01 a.m.

Arizona health officials reporting 115 COVID-19 deaths throughout the state and 3,539 coronavirus cases.

Saturday (April 11th) News

8:50 p.m.

Another positive COVID-19 case was discovered in Mohave County, the County's Department of Public Health confirmed. The patient is in the Lake Havasu City area. The person, whose age ranges from 20-44, is at home recovering in isolation. The county now has a total of 31 positive cases.

7:00 p.m.

Navajo Nation announced two more coronavirus deaths and 101 new positive COVID-19 cases in its community. The new numbers bring the total of positive cases to 698, 481 of which are in Arizona, and the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 24, according to health officials. A total of 2,760 negative test results were also reported.

9:05 a.m.

108 people have died due to the coronavirus in Arizona. There are 3,393 cases statewide.

Friday (April 10th) News

4:01 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey announces that 100 ventilators head to Arizona to help fight COVID-19.

3:36 p.m.

The doctors and staff at Valleywise Health in Phoenix took a moment to celebrate a coronavirus patient on Friday. Watch the video here.

2:30 p.m.

The Arizona Coyotes announced on Friday afternoon that they will furlough half the organization’s employees due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Read a statement from the team here.

Coronavirus news and resources are changing on a regular basis and that opens a door for scammers trying to get your personal information. Click here for 10 scams to be aware of right now.

9:12 a.m.

There are now 1,741 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County. 41 people have died in the Phoenix-area. Read more statistics here.

9:05 a.m.

In the past 24 hours there have been eight new coronavirus deaths and 94 new cases in Arizona.

Thursday (April 9th) News

7 p.m.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry [ADCRR] confirmed on Thursday that the third inmate to be diagnosed with coronavirus was being housed at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence-- this is the first confirmed COVID-19 case at that facility.

2:40 p.m.

1:04 p.m.

There are now 1,689 coronavirus cases with 39 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Thursday, Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. Read more from Maricopa County here.

12:30 p.m.

In a Thursday morning announcement, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said he and Vice President Myron Lizer are self-quarantining after being near a first-responder who tested positive for COVID-19. Read the latest from Navajo Nation here.

9:08 a.m.

There are now 1,687 coronavirus cases with 37 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Thursday, Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. Read more about Maricopa County numbers here.

9:03 a.m.

There are nine new coronavirus deaths and 292 cases in Arizona this morning.

8:28 a.m.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe has issued additional precautionary measures during the coronavirus crisis.

The following temporary emergency measures were implemented, effective immediately:

1. Sunrise Liquor Store shall be closed indefinitely.

2. All stores, including the convenience stores and Basha’s, shall close daily at 7:00 P.M.

3. No children under the age of 14 shall be permitted inside any store.

4. All convenience stores shall limit the number of people inside (including employees and

customers) to no more than 10 individuals at any given time. Additionally, Basha’s shall follow the CDC guidelines for the store limit based upon its square footage, and shall implement social distancing protocols and protective measures.

5. At all times, masks must be worn in public.

6. Loitering in any public (non-residential) place, at any time, shall be strictly prohibited.

7. Visitors from outside of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation (“FAIR”) are strictly

prohibited from sheltering on the FAIR. (“Visitors” is defined by anyone that does not

currently live on the FAIR.)

8. A curfew is imposed between the hours of 8:00 P.M. and 5:00 A.M., beginning Friday, April 10, 2020, during which it shall be unlawful for any person subject to the curfew to be present or travel upon any street or road, or public property, unless such travel is necessary to obtain medical assistance or travel to or from work, as deemed essential. In

addition, individuals traveling to and from work during the restricted hours must carry their work badge and/or a letter from their employer indicating their schedule.

Wednesday (April 8th) News

7:59 p.m.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, including the county's second death. The two who are alive are between 20 and 44 years old. The person who died was over 65 years old and had underlying chronic health conditions.

12:20 p.m.

9:05 a.m.

In the past 24 hours 7 people have died due to the coronavirus in Arizona. There are 151 new cases in the state.

Tuesday (April 7th) News

6:33 p.m.

Officials for the Blue Ridge School District in the Pinetop-area have adjusted their meal distribution program for students following yesterday's announcement that meals would end. While no food service will be provided Monday the 13th, beginning Tuesday the 14th, food will be distributed only on Tuesdays and Fridays of each week from 10:00 a.m. to noon. During these two days of distributions, three days' worth of meals will be provided at once inside a single package. You can read the full letter here.

2:29 p.m.

11:18 a.m.

9:01 a.m.

73 people have died due to the coronavirus in Arizona. There are 2,575 cases statewide. Live updates in app and on 3TV right now. Read the latest information here.

Monday (April 6th) News

7:26 p.m.

Mohave County health officials confirmed late a new case of COVID-19 in the Lake Havasu City area, bringing the county total to 21. This brings the statewide total for Arizona to 2,457.

6:48 p.m.

A school district in the high country will soon be halting its meal distribution program due to worries over the coronavirus. The head of the Blue Ridge Unified School District said the free meals will stop beginning on April 13, and will last until further notice. You can read the full letter here.

5:20 p.m.

Havasupai Tribal Council passed an extension to suspend tourism. It now lasts at least through May 14. Tourists with reservations during the suspension will be called and can reschedule for the 2021 season. The tribe said there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Supai. Full story here.

2:52 p.m.

There are now 1,433 coronavirus cases with 31 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Monday, Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. Read more numbers here.

2:50 p.m.

9:05 a.m.

As of Monday morning, 65 people have died from the coronavirus in Arizona. There are now 2,456 cases statewide. Read the latest information here.

Sunday (April 5th) News

8:53 p.m.

Gila River Indian Community announced first death due to COVID-19. The patient was a 53-year-old woman with "underlying health conditions," according to a statement released by the community. This is the first COVID-19-related death in the community.

5:17 p.m.

Mohave County health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the county has increased to 18. This brings the statewide total to 2,271.

9:01 a.m.

64 people have now died due to the coronavirus in Arizona. There are 2,269 cases statewide.

Saturday (April 4th) News

9:03 p.m.

Mohave County confirms 2 additional COVID-19 positive cases, making the County total of positive cases 17. One of the newly reported cases is from Lake Havasu City and connected to a positive case previously confirmed. The other new case is in the Kingman area.

5:18 p.m.

Health officials confirm that Mohave County has its first COVID-19-related death. The person was over 65 years old with underlying health conditions.

1:20 p.m.

There are now 1,173 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County and 28 people have now died. These numbers are the most in the state. See more Phoenix-area numbers here.

10:30 a.m.

Governor Doug Ducey announced Saturday a new agreement with Honeywell to produce over six million N95 masks for Arizonans. Find out who will receive the masks here.

9:01 a.m.

52 people have now died due to the coronavirus in Arizona. There are 2,019 cases statewide.

Friday (April 3rd) News

3:10 p.m.

2:34 p.m.

As of Friday afternoon there are 1,050 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County. There are a total of 1,773 cases statewide. Check the latest statistics from the Phoenix-area here.

2:17 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey has released additional guidelines on essential services and recreational activities.

From the Executive Order:

If not already closed, the following services shall cease operations no later than 5 p.m. on April 4, 2020, as these services cannot comply with the guidelines required in paragraph 11 of Executive Order 2020-18, directing Arizonans to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, and Stay Connected.

Barbers

Cosmetology, Hairstyling, Nail Salons and Aesthetic Salons

Tanning salons

Tattoo parlors

Spas

Massage parlors

In addition, the following services shall also cease operations by 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4:

Amenities at public parks that do not allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene such as basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds and public restrooms but public parks shall remain open to the greatest extent possible.

Communal pools such as those at hotels, condominiums, apartment complexes and parks, however, these should still be maintained under environmental and public health rules and guidelines.

Swap meets

2:10 p.m.

1:52 p.m.

11:59 a.m.

Mohave County is now reporting 12 positive COVID-19 cases. The county is urging all residents and viewers to stay home unless it is "absolutely necessary." According to Mohave County there are five cases in Lake Havasu City, two in Bullhead City and five in Kingman.

11:14 a.m.

There are now 1050 coronavirus cases with 12 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Friday, Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. Read the latest here.

9:01 a.m.

41 people have now died due to the coronavirus in Arizona. There are 1,769 cases statewide.

Thursday (April 2nd) News

5:38 p.m.

Coconino National forest announced it's closing day-use sites and popular hiking trails in Sedona. Starting this weekend, Bell Rock, Cathedral Rock, Courthouse Vista, Devil's Bridge and other trails will be shut down. Forest Service employees and law enforcement officers will patrol the areas. More information here.

3:38 p.m.

Arizona State University sent out an email saying that all students living on campus are being asked to move out by April 15. Those that do will get a $1,500 credit. More info here.

11:04 a.m.

There are now 964 coronavirus cases with 12 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Thursday, Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. Read the full breakdown here.

10:20 a.m.

9:05 a.m.

32 people have now died because of the coronavirus in Arizona. There are 1,598 cases in the state. Arizona's Family talked directly with Dr. Cara Christ on this new update.

Wednesday (April 1st) News

4:19 p.m.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed an ICE detention center detainee in Eloy tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first reported coronavirus case in an Arizona ICE facility, so far.

1:08 p.m.

A Valley Metro bus operator has tested positive for coronavirus. The employee, who works for Valley Metro service provider First Transit, last worked on March 21. Read the full story here.

11:30 a.m.

Governor Ducey has written President Trump a letter, requesting a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government. Read the full story here.

10:30 a.m.

9:19 a.m.

There are now 873 coronavirus cases with 11 deaths in Maricopa County. As of Wednesday, Maricopa County continues to have the highest amount of cases in Arizona. Read the full breakdown here.

9:04 a.m.

29 people have now died due to the coronavirus in Arizona. There are 1,413 cases statewide, with 871 cases in Maricopa County alone. Read the latest story here.

Tuesday (March 31st) News

8:52 p.m.

The Navajo Nation confirmed late Tuesday night an additional case of a tribal member in Apache County, bringing the statewide total to 1,290.

11:37 a.m.

There are now 791 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County. As of Tuesday, Maricopa County continues to have the highest amount of cases in Arizona. Read more about it here.

9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 24 deaths and 1,289 cases of coronavirus statewide Tuesday morning. This is an increase of 132 cases from yesterday's numbers with four more deaths. There are now confirmed cases of coronavirus in every county in the state. Full story here.

Monday (March 30th) News

2:30 p.m.

Gov. Ducey issued an executive order urging Arizonans to stay home. The order takes effect at the end of business on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. "Stay home, stay healthy and stay connected," he said. The order urges Arizona residents to remain at home except for employment or to conduct "essential activities." But he says grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open, and that restaurants will continue to offer takeout and delivery.

1:00 p.m.

10:36 a.m.

9 a.m.

Arizona is now reporting 20 deaths and 1,157 cases of coronavirus statewide.

8:04 a.m.

Gov. Ducey announced that schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year. Read full story here.

Sunday News (March 29)

8:12 p.m.

Governor Doug Ducey announced on Twitter that schools would remain closed in Arizona.

"In alignment with yesterday's federal guidance, today we are announcing the extension of school closures through the remainder of the year. Today's announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions." Full story here.

3:22 p.m.

President Donald Trump has extended federal social distancing guidelines for 30 days as scientists warn the coronavirus continues to spread.

2:41 p.m.

Navajo County Public Health Services confirmed the county's first COVID-19-related death on Sunday. Officials said the individual who passed away was in their 60s and had underlying health conditions.

1:36 p.m.

A member of the Tohono O'odham Nation has tested positive for the coronavirus, health care officials announced Sunday afternoon. The tribal member reportedly lives in Tucson.

9 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says there are now 919 cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths statewide as of Sunday morning.

8 a.m.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Arizona Board of Regents, the governing board for Arizona's three public universities, after the three schools refused to refund room, board and campus fees to students who were displaced because of coronavirus. Full story here.

Saturday News (March 28)

10:29 p.m.

The Mohave County Health Department confirmed a seventh case of COVID-19 late Saturday night. The new confirmed case was reported in the Kingman-area.

10:15 p.m.

Late Saturday night, Coconino County officials reported 4 new cases of coronavirus, bringing their County-wide total to 60. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez also announced confirmed cases have reached 115, 94 of which are in Arizona.

4:39 p.m.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the county's community health service just notified that the 13th case of coronavirus was a reporting error. Yavapai County only has 12 cases.

2:20 p.m.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter Saturday to explain what it's doing to help protect inmates and officers inside the Maricopa County jails from COVID-19. CLICK HERE for full story.

11:55 a.m.

10:25 a.m.

Mohave County reported a sixth confirmed coronavirus case, bring the statewide total to 774.

9:02 a.m.

There are now 773 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona. Fifteen people have died, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday.

Friday News (March 27)

9:02 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports another coronavirus spike with 92 total cases and two deaths. There is still a stay-at-home order in effect.

3:29 p.m.

Gila County confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus. The patient is a woman in her 40s from the Town of Payson. Officials said the case appears to be travel-related and there is no evidence of community spread. The threat to the community appears to be low since the woman self-isolated since the beginning of the symptoms, the Gila County Health and Emergency Management said.

3:23 p.m.

After the Arizona Department of Health Services released their numbers on Friday morning, Yavapai County said it had two new cases, Cochise County had its third case and Mohave County had its fifth case, bringing the total to 669.

11 a.m.

9:07 a.m

There have been 13 coronavirus deaths in Arizona, and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 665, according to the Friday morning update of the Arizona Department of Health Services online dashboard.

Thursday news (March 26)

9:07 p.m.

An employee at a San Tan Valley McDonald's tests positive for COVID-19.

8:05 p.m.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday night that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

4:43 p.m.

Fry's Food stores confirmed an associate who worked at the grocery store at Alma School Road and Main Street tested positive for the coronavirus. The person is recovering and receiving medical care. More info here.

4:21 p.m.

A resident at The Groves senior community in Goodyear has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was hospitalized with an elevated temperature on March 22, and a positive test result came back Thursday. The resident is said to be "doing well." Full story here.

1:21 p.m.

Pima County confirmed second coronavirus death, bringing statewide total to nine.

1:03 p.m.

11:57 a.m.

An employee at an In-N-Out in Phoenix has tested positive for coronavirus. The associate worked at the location near 95th Avenue and Camelback Road. He last worked at the restaurant on March 15 and was tested two days later. Denny Warnick, Vice President of Operations for In-N-Out said cleaning and disinfection procedures were followed.

11:31 a.m.

A third COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Mohave County. This brings the total to 509 coronavirus cases in Arizona. The latest case in Mohave County is in the Kingman area, the individual is an adult who is being treated in the hospital.

11:03 a.m.

Governor Doug Ducey has issued an Executive Order to ensure hospitals in Arizona are prepared to handle more coronavirus cases.

Thursday’s order requires hospitals to activate their emergency plans that were developed with guidance and funding from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Read the full story here.

10:43 a.m.

The Maricopa County Community College District has decided to cancel Spring 2020 graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns. The district is looking at other options to bring together Maricopa graduates and families at a later time.

9:08 a.m.

There are now 299 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County. Click here for a breakdown of cases in the county.

9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says 8 people have now died due to the coronavirus in Arizona. There are now 508 cases in the state. The state has also updated the community transmission level to widespread. "Widespread transmission indicates that cases have been confirmed in twelve or more counties throughout the state."

Wednesday news (March 25)

8:50 p.m.

The U.S. Senate passes a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package by a vote of 96-0. It's the largest emergency spending effort in U.S. history. It includes a $1,200 check for most Americans with married couples getting $2,400. The House is expected to vote on Friday. More info here.

6:40 p.m.

For the first time, health officials gave out a possible timeline for coronavirus based on worst-case scenario projection. Dr. Cara Christ said the number of cases could peak around mid-April and the number of hospitalizations could peak around the middle of May. Arizona also needs an additional 13,000 hospital beds and 1,500 ICU beds. Read more here.

4:21 p.m.

The University of Arizona confirm that four people in the school's community have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

12:53 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that Arizona has received more than $5.3 million in grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to be able to provide meals for Arizona's seniors. Read more here.

10:34 a.m.

As of this note there are 403 coronavirus cases in Arizona. Latest numbers reflected in breakdown above.

9:08 a.m.

There are now 401 coronavirus cases in Arizona, 52 new cases in Maricopa County.

8:15 a.m.

A doctor at Phoenix Children's Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus. CLICK HERE for the full story.

8:06 a.m.

Are you looking for a job this morning? We have a list of over 30 businesses in Arizona who are looking to hire people right now.

7:38 a.m.

A north Phoenix triathlete recovering from the coronavirus is encouraging everyone to be vigilant and take precautions. Tim Gillis is the confirmed COVID-19 case living in the Aviano community. He says he first got sick two weeks ago. Read his full story here.

Tuesday news (March 24)

11:00 p.m

Mohave County has reported its first confirmed coronavirus case. An adult in the Lake Havasu City area is not hospitalized and is recovering at home.

9:26 p.m

In response to decreased customer demand because of the coronavirus impact, Southwest Airlines plans to begin canceling daily flights.

The new changes, will result in the cancellation of 1,500 of almost 4,000 daily flights through the airline carrier. The airline said customers will be provided with advanced notice of changes and alternate flight options. Read more on the airline policy changes here.

7:29 p.m

The Navajo Nation said in a Tuesday evening update that their confirmed number of coronavirus cases has reached 49.

5:15 p.m.

Coconino County confirmed their first death from coronavirus on Tuesday. Health officials said it was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

4:17 p.m.

Officials for Arizona State University confirmed on Tuesday that there are 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus among their student population.

2:22 p.m.

A spokesperson for State Farm confirmed that an employee who works at the Marina Heights facility in Tempe has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The company says local employees have been notified.

1:41 p.m.

There are now 39 coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation. It is unclear if these cases are in Arizona, Utah or New Mexico. This total is not included in the state's total from Arizona Department of Health Services.

1:05 p.m.

11:39 a.m.

There are now 199 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County. As of Tuesday, Maricopa County has the highest amount of cases in Arizona. Read more about the specific cases in Arizona here.

10:47 a.m.

The City of Surprise has decided to close city park amenities including playgrounds, recreation centers, dog parks, volleyball courts, public restrooms, and more in hope of preventing the spread of coronavirus until further notice. Read the latest information.

9:20 a.m.

We are learning more about the two additional deaths reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services. A Maricopa County resident in their 70s with underlying health conditions and a Navajo County resident in their 50s with unknown health conditions died. Read the latest information.

9:06 a.m.

Five people have now died from the coronavirus in Arizona. There are a total of 326 cases in the state. Maricopa County has reported 199 cases, the most in the state. Pima County has the second highest total in the state with 42 cases. More about the cases here.

8:36 a.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Tuesday morning a new state initiative that links Arizonans to resources they can use during the coronavirus outbreak. Click here to learn how this could help you.

7:52 a.m.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach agreed Tuesday to postpone the Olympics by about one year. Read the latest information here.

Monday news (March 23)

6:09 p.m.

The Pima County Health Department has reported the first county death from COVID-19. Health officials say it was a woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions, which may have put her at higher risk.

4:29 p.m.

Yuma County announced a second presumptive case of coronavirus on Monday.

2:28 p.m.

President Trump provided a coronavirus update. Trump said during his news conference the U.S. is a "country not built to be shut down." The president said the administration will make a decision, once the current 15 day period is over, about next steps. More info here.

12:50 p.m.

Gov. Ducey gave an update on the coronavirus in Arizona after a briefing with Vice President Pence earlier in the morning. He said he's not ready to issue shelter in place orders yet. He also said he was issuing an executive order to detail what “essential services” are for employers, families and citizens across our state. Read more here

11:46 a.m.

11:16 a.m.

Do you have questions about the coronavirus in Arizona? Gov. Ducey announced a new statewide hotline on Sunday that will provide answers for coronavirus concerns in both English and Spanish. The statewide COVID-19 Hotline is funded with $2 million provided by the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

The hotline is administered by 2-1-1 Arizona and the Crisis Response Network and will offer a place to answer questions and concerns from Arizona residents about COVID-19.

The line will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day of the week and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 while an individual is located in Arizona. More information can be found here.

10:07 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services issued a correction to the number of coronavirus cases in Arizona. At 9 a.m., the number of cases in Arizona was 235. Just after 10 a.m., the department updated the correct total to 234.

9:17 a.m.

Arizona updated coronavirus numbers this morning. There are now 235 cases in the state. There are 139 cases in Maricopa County alone. Read the last information here.

7:16 a.m.

Sunday news (March 22)

8:01 p.m

This week, the Arizona National Guard will activate more than 700 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores and food banks with their diverse logistical needs during this state of emergency response to COVID-19.

7:55 p.m

Coconino County officials have found evidence of community transmission of COVID-19. Community transmission happens when there are confirmed cases of coronavirus, and there is no source of infection in some cases and it cannot be directly traced back to a known exposure. Learn more about what this means here.

1 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

12 p.m.

9:03 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed there has now been a second death in Arizona and the state now has 152 cases. Full story here.

Saturday news (March 21)

10:59 p.m.

Navajo Nation says the number of cases on the reservation has reached 26. It includes 18 cases from the Kayenta Service Unit, four from the Chinle Service Unit, three from the Tuba City Service Unit and one from the Crownpoint Service Unit. The "Stay at Home Order" is now in effect for the entire Navajo Nation, requiring resident to remain at home and all non-essential businesses to close.

8:05 p.m.

Coconino County adds two more positive cases for coronavirus, bringing its total to 13 and the state's total to 106.

5:31 p.m.

The Phoenix VA announced a veteran tested positive for the coronavirus at its facility in central Phoenix. The veterans is being cared for in respiratory isolation. More info here.

3:53 p.m.

City of Peoria announced it will close all City buildings, facilities, and public centers starting on March 22 at 7 a.m. City Council and Planning and Zoning Meetings will be conducted online. More information can be read here.

3:29 p.m.

Grand Canyon University in Phoenix is asking its students “to leave campus as soon as possible,” saying the “ramifications of the coronavirus (COVID-19) are changing by the minute.” Read GCU's full statement here.

1:45 p.m.

The Motor Vehicle Division will be requiring appointments will be required for any in-office services starting Monday (March 23). Walk-in customers will be directed to access services online or by phone, or if necessary, to make an appointment to return.

Additionally, in compliance with Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order of March 19, expiration dates for customers whose license or permit expires between March 1 and Sept. 1 have been extended for six months

1:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

9:01 a.m.

There are 104 cases of coronavirus in Arizona, according to new numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Friday news (March 20)

8:07 p.m.

Coconino County is now reporting 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

7:34 p.m.

Maricopa County confirmed the first Arizona death from the novel coronavirus on Friday. Officials said it was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. Read more about the developing story here.

5:01 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced an executive order that will make it easier to access unemployment benefits. It waives the one-week waiting period, waives the work search requirements and adds people who work at a business that is temporarily closed to those eligible for benefits, among other lifted restrictions. The executive order also extends the state income tax deadline to July 15, the same as the federal deadline.

4:09 p.m.

On Friday, Cochise County reported their first case of coronavirus.

3:23 p.m.

Governor Ducey has announced that all Arizona schools will remain closed until April 10.

1:56 p.m.

10:39 a.m.

9:28 a.m.

9:06 a.m.

There a total of 63 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona, per the Arizona Department of Health Services.

8:13 a.m.

Banner Health just announced no visitors at any locations, including outpatient locations. List of Arizona hospital restrictions here.

7:38 a.m.

7:13 a.m.

6:40 a.m.

4:45 a.m.

Thursday news (March 19)

11:20 p.m.

Coconino County confirms they have eight total cases of coronavirus, increasing the state total to 64.

10:45 p.m.

Navajo Nation confirms they have 14 total cases of coronavirus, bringing Arizona's total to at least 58. The Navajo Nation president has ordered a "shelter-in-place" quarantine for the Chilchinbeto community, which requires them to remain in their homes so slow spread of the virus.

7:56 p.m.

The Arizona House of Representatives adjourned without making a decision on a $50 million budget package that would bring economic relief to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

7:11 p.m.

Santa Cruz County in southern Arizona said it has its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus. The person traveled to an area where the virus was transmitting through the community. No other information was available.

6:26 p.m.

Yavapai County confirmed its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus. The patient is from Sedona. The case is currently under investigation by Yavapai County Community Health Services, and contacts to the case are also being identified and contacted. More information here.

5:24 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey activated the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks with the high demand on supplies. His executive order stopped all elective surgeries and counties with confirmed cases of coronavirus must close bars, movie theaters and gyms. Restaurants can only provide take-out. More on this story here.

2:51 p.m.

PayPal evacuated its Chandler office after an employee had presumptive positive for the coronavirus. More info here.

1:05 p.m.

11:33 a.m.

10:33 a.m.

Coconino County has reported a second case of coronavirus. The testing was done by a partner lab, TGen. Click here for the latest information.

9:08 a.m.

There are now 44 coronavirus cases in Arizona, 22 in Maricopa County alone. Read latest information here.

8:54 a.m.

The City of Surprise has declared a state of emergency. Click here for a full list of cities that have declared an emergency.

8:19 a.m.

The Tempe Elementary School District will be distributing laptops for students to use during school closures. More information can be found here.

7:39 a.m.

7:37 a.m.

Wednesday news (March 18)

8:42 p.m.

The Navajo Nation President Johnathan Nez announces that a third member of the Navajo Nation tested positive for coronavirus.

6:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, it was announced that two people from Luke Air Force Base have tested positive for coronavirus. Brigadier General Todd Canterbury, the 56th Fighter Wing Commander, said that the two individuals and their families have been quarantined ever since they showed symptoms. Read full story here.

5:50 p.m.:

Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino says it's temporarily closing its resort and casino started March 19 to April 2. The decision was reportedly made by the Ak-Chin Indian Community Tribal Council. During this time reservations will be canceled and guests will get full refunds for hotel deposits. Dining and spa reservations have also been canceled. Those who have third-party reservations should contact the third party to cancel.

5:46 p.m.:

Scottsdale Mayor W.J. "Jim'' Lane issues a state of emergency. "This declaration is the next step: It expands the city’s authority to take additional measures we may need as part of our ongoing response,” said Lane in the announcement.

5:28 p.m.:

The first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Coconino County.

5:15 p.m.:

3:16 p.m.:

Several more cities have declared a state of emergency. Litchfield Park and Tempe have just been added to the list. See ALL CITIES impacted here.

2:15 p.m.

1:45 p.m.

Simon Property Group, the parent company of Arizona Mills Mall announced they are closing all their locations including Arizona Mills and Phoenix Premium Outlets starting at 7 p.m. on March 18.

1:29 p.m.:

1:15 p.m.:

11:45 a.m.:

10:53 a.m.:

10:22 a.m.

9:14 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services now says there are 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

8:21 a.m.

7:30 a.m.

Banner announces that no visitors will be allowed at its hospitals starting tomorrow (Thursday, March 19). There are two exceptions -- pediatric patients and moms in labor may each have one person. Click here to read the full story.

7 a.m.

* The City of Tempe is set to hold a meeting this morning regarding a possible state of emergency declaration.

* Stocks open down again amid concerns of the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

1 a.m.

Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort announced closures of their casinos and hotels that begin today at 4 a.m. and last until March 31. They have joined Gila River Hotels and Casinos in closing. Desert Diamond Casino in the west Valley is still open. Click here to read the full story.

Tuesday News (March 17)

11 p.m.

El Mirage and Pinetop-lakeside join other Arizona cities in declaring a state of emergency.

8:36 p.m.

Navajo Nation announces a second coronavirus case-- bringing the state total to 21.

4 p.m.

The Phoenix Zoo announced Tuesday that it would be closing to the public until further notice amid coronavirus concerns. The closure is effective Wednesday, March 18. Read full story HERE.

1:33 p.m.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego posted a video on Twitter, in which she explained her decision on declaring the state of emergency. Watch the video below.

12:49 p.m.:

Tweet from Mayor Gallego: "Based on input from healthcare professionals, business leaders,& community members, PHX is declaring a state of emergency forcing immediate closure of bars & moving restaurants to delivery/take-out/drive-thru only starting 8PM tonight. @cityoftucson joins"

11:09 a.m.:

There are now 20 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Health Services released the new numbers just after 11 a.m. Overnight, there were a total of three new cases which would have brought the total to 21. However, one previous presumptive case was ruled out in Maricopa County. Click here for the latest information.

10:46 a.m.:

The Navajo County Public Health Department announced on Tuesday morning that a Navajo County resident has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The Navajo County Public Health Services District is investigating the case and checking any close contacts that may have been exposed.

10:36 a.m.:

The Arizona Department of Health now "strongly recommends" dining establishments in areas of community spread (Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties) to discourage dine-in traffic and provide pick up and drive-thru. If dine-in options are provided, social distancing measures should be implemented. More on this soon.

10:00 a.m.:

9:13 a.m.:

There have been no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The Arizona Department of Health Services updated the number of people tested on Tuesday morning. A total of 200 people have been tested in Arizona.

8:36 a.m.:

The Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that drive-up coronavirus swab testing is now available at Fort Tuthill County Park.

7:54 a.m.:

7:25 a.m.:

Monday News (March 16)

10:30 p.m.

Maricopa County courts have cancelled jury selection through March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

9 p.m.

Flagstaff restricts food/drink services and closes entertainment businesses.

7:09 p.m.

Mesa decides to suspend utility shut-offs for those with delinquent accounts during the coronavirus pandemic. They will still receive a delinquent notice in the mail but their electricity, gas or water won't be turned off.

5:57 p.m.

The Diocese of Phoenix suspends all weekday and Sunday Masses and ask all public gatherings be canceled. More info here.

4:37 p.m.:

The City of Avondale has announced the cancellation of sports leagues, programs, and events.

4:34 p.m.:

Scottsdale Fashion Week is postponed until September 24-27. The event will still feature the same venues as originally planned.

3:46 p.m.:

Relentless Beats, producers of Phoenix Lights Music Festival, have made the decision to postpone Phoenix Lights Music Festival until October 2 and 3, later this year. Organizers say they will do what they can to keep as much of the existing lineup intact as possible.

3:20 p.m.:

2:15 p.m.:

1:17 p.m.:

12:29 p.m.:

11:48 a.m.:

Restaurant chain Pei Wei announces they will be closing their dine-in seating until further notice. They said Takeout and delivery options will be available at all locations from 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m.

10:22 a.m.:

The Arizona Interscholastic Association says they are not postponing or canceling spring sports championships at this time. In the statement, the organization said they “keep all processes in place for postseason tournaments. If the spring championship season extends for any period of time, the AIA will be ready to conduct tournaments in their entirety.”

9:08 a.m.:

There are several new cases of the coronavirus in Arizona. There is now a total of 18 in the state. There are six confirmed cases from the commercial laboratory and 12 Arizona State Public Health.

8:40 a.m.:

The City of Scottsdale is suspending all after school programs. Click here for more information.

8:36 a.m.:

The City of Surprise is canceling or postponing all city-sponsored events until May 10. Click here for more information.

7:17 a.m.:

6:33 a.m.:

Sunday News (March 15)

11:04 p.m.:

Tempe city leaders have decided to close all city facilities effective March 16 through March 27 in an effort to help slow the spread of coronavirus. This includes the following locations:

Tempe Public Library

Kiwanis Recreation Center

Escalante Community Center

North Tempe Multi-Generational Center

Westside Multi-Generational Center

Tempe Center for the Arts

Pyle Adult Recreation Center

Cahill Senior Center

Tempe History Museum

Edna Vihel Arts Center

All Tempe historic properties

9:07 p.m.:

The Arizona State University Foundation announced late Sunday night that organizers have decided to postpone Sun Devil Giving Day. Officials said in light of the challenges the coronavirus pandemic has placed on the university, the difficult decision was made as to not distract people from their highest personal and professional priorities. A foundation spokesperson said more information will be made available at a future date.

8:02 p.m.:

Medieval Times announced a temporary closure of their Arizona location beginning Monday, March 16, lasting through Tuesday, March 31, as recommended by state officials. In a statement, Medieval Times President, Perico Montaner said the decision to temporarily close comes down to their conscience and goodwill toward their team members, guests, and community.

7:45 p.m.:

The City of Phoenix has announced beginning Monday morning, all city libraries, indoor parks, and recreation facilities will be temporarily closed until further notice. The added measures are being taken based on the new recommendations from health experts, including the CDC and state leaders.

6:13 p.m.:

SRP has decided to temporarily stop disconnection for non-payment for all customers and waive late fees during the pandemic. "The decision was made in light of the coronavirus outbreak to ease the potential economic burden on customers."

5:38 p.m.:

The 20th Anniversary of the Phoenix Film Festival scheduled to be held March 26 to April 5 was postponed. For passholders and those who have purchased tickets, the festival will be in touch with them directly soon to explain next steps. Anyone with questions can contact the festival here.

5:16 p.m.:

After the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Graham County, its health services department strongly advised residents to limit social contact.

3:58 p.m.:

Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announce the closure of Arizona schools state-wide.

1:28 p.m.:

With many schools closing due to the coronavirus outbreak, Valley school districts are working on plans to make sure children don't starve during this outbreak. To see which schools are offering free meals, click here.

12:01 p.m.

The Arizona Education Association says they are calling for students to remain home from schools "until education leaders and state policymakers can present a detailed plan of support that assures students will be returning to safe classrooms and healthy school site."

12:00 p.m.

Pan American Charter Schools announced they will be closing for schools for two weeks due to the coronavirus.

The Fountain Hills Unified School District says they will now close all schools and the transportation bus barn beginning Monday, March 16th for one week.

11:00 a.m.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says that MCSO will suspend access into their jail facilities for volunteer or supplemental services. Penzone said the directive will not affect access for court ordered interactions or legal obligations.

10:30 a.m.:

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says that the city has halted all financial evictions from city-owned housing during the coronavirus outbreak.

9:45 a.m.:

The Laveen School District announced they are cancelling classes beginning on Mar. 16.

9:25 a.m.:

The Pima County Health Department announced there was a third presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the county. The latest case is is an older adult currently recovering in an area hospital.

9:20 a.m.:

All Saints’ Episcopal Day School in Central Phoenix announced Friday that remote learning would start March 16. They are expecting to return to campus on Mar. 30, but may change due to the outbreak.

9:00 a.m.:

The Arizona Department of Health Services released their latest numbers for sunday with no changes. The coronavirus state cases remains at 12.

8:55 a.m.:

BASIS Charter Schools sent a note to parents and students that they will be closed starting on Monday, March 16. The district says they will immediately prepare their schools for distance learning and plan for online learning to begin on Tuesday, March 17.

8:45 a.m.:

The Creighton School District said that all of their schools will be closed following their spring break.

Saturday News (March 14)

11:13 p.m.:

Mesa Public Schools said campuses will be closed on Mar. 16 for now. "At this time, we do not know how long students will not be reporting to school," said the Dr. Pete Lesar, the interim superintendent.

8:15 p.m.:

University of Arizona announces that as of Mar. 14 classes will be online for the rest of the semester.

8:00 p.m.:

Liberty Elementary School District is closing until April 3. The will be conducting classes online.

7:00 p.m.:

Retail Stores have modified hours to allow employees to clean and stock products.

Safeway / Albertsons – Stores will close an hour earlier and open an hour later than regularly posted hours. Store hours vary by location, so check with your local store.

Walmart – Starting March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

Bashas’ – Effective Sunday, March 15th, Bashas’ store hours are temporarily 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

5:33 p.m.:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale (BGCS) will be opening day camps at three of its Valley branch locations on Monday, March 16 to serve community needs.

5:30 p.m.:

The Buckeye Elementary School District is extending spring break until Mar. 20 as well. Another board meeting will be scheduled soon.

4:38 p.m.:

J.O. Combs Unified School District in San Tan Valley is extending spring break through Mar. 20, at a minimum. "The closure of our schools may create hardship for some of our students, families and staff," the district said.

4:30 p.m.:

The Havasupai Tribal Council has passed Resolution No. 10-20 which will suspend tourism from March 16-April 14, 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Tourists that are already in Supai will be allowed to remain in the Canyon through Monday, March 16. At that time, all tourists will need to vacate the Canyon.

2:45 p.m.:

Lakeshore Music, Inc., announced that its Mar 21 concert, featuring Hot Club of San Francisco, as well as its April 25 concert, featuring Cuban jazz pianist Harold Lopez-Nussa, have been canceled.

1:41 p.m.:

City of Mesa’s Museum Discovery Day on Mar. 15 is being postponed to a future date. All three Arts and Culture Department museums will remain open normal hours for now.

12:34 p.m.:

A two-week closure was placed for St. Francis Xavier. It will include a break from all school activities and events. "As we continue to provide updates we will look at each activity independently and communicate what the plan will be moving forward for each."

10:47 a.m.:

Turf Paradise announced it's ending its season immediately due to the Coronavirus, and "to assist Arizona in slowing the spread of the illness." Live racing will resume in October.

9:55 a.m.:

The Maricopa County Public Health announced there was a fourth presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the county. The latest case is a woman in her 30’s, who is isolated and recovering at home.

9:00 a.m.:

The Phoenix Elementary School District #1 announced Friday night their schools will be closed for at least one week, effective Monday, March 16.

9:00 a.m.:

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced a first positive case was reported in Graham County. The Pima Unified School District say that students at Pima Elementary School were possibly exposed to the virus after a staff member, who had been exposed to Coronavirus was tested positive. Click here for more information.

8:30 a.m.:

Friday News (March 13)

10:24 p.m.:

In effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in its community, Pendergast Elementary School District closed until further notice.

9:38 p.m.:

One of the two presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Pima County was discovered to be a Pima Unified School District employee.

8:25 p.m.:

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry announced that visitation at all state prison complexes will be suspended for 30 days, effective immediately.

8:21 p.m.:

It was announced that students in the Agua Fria Union High School District will not be going to classes starting Monday, Mar. 16. This will continue possibly until Mar. 27.

7:24 p.m.:

Balsz School District said it was necessary for its institutions to close for at least a week. The shutdown should be from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20. The closures may go for longer.

7:22 p.m.:

Scottsdale Unified School District is closed to students and the public, starting Monday, Mar. 16. It should stay closed until at least Friday, Mar. 27 as well.

7:02 p.m.:

Tolleson Union High School District won't have classes for the next two weeks. The shutdown starts Monday, Mar. 16, and should end by Mar. 27.

6:38 p.m.:

For the health and safety of its community, the Littleton Elementary School District is canceling classes from now until Mar. 20.

5:50 p.m.:

Although no coronavirus cases were reported in its community, Gilbert Public School District is closing its educational institutions. "Therefore, as of Tuesday, March 17, all GPS schools will be closed until further notice to support statewide and national efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19," the district said in a statement.

5:28 p.m.:

Litchfield Elementary School District decided to close due to the virus impact. "Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all Litchfield schools and departments will be closed until further notice," the district said in a statement.

5:16 p.m.:

The Children's Museum of Phoenix is temporarily closing, effective March 14 and lasting through March 31. Updates on the closure can be found on the museum's website.

5:12 p.m.:

The Phoenix Union High School District also confirmed on Friday that schools will be closing. The schools will be closed for at least one week. However, the closures could be extended.

3:43 p.m.:

The Isaac School District stated that it would close all of its schools as of Monday, March 16 for two weeks, reopening on Monday, March 30.

3:40 p.m.:

The Roosevelt School District No. 66 Facebook page stated that all Roosevelt schools "would be closed until further notice beginning March 16, 2020."

3:26 p.m.:

Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale announced on Friday it will be closing. While it has not seen any positive COVID-19 cases, the hotel will shut down starting on March 15 at 2 p.m. It plans to re-open on April 2. Read more here.

The 32nd annual Chandler Ostrich Festival has been postponed. The City of Chandler and organizers said they will work together to find an alternative date for the festival. It's the first time ever the event has been postponed. View statement here.

1:41 p.m.:

1:20 p.m.:

American Leadership Academy said it's extending its spring break through March 20 due to the coronavirus.

12:12 p.m.:

The Post Malone concert scheduled for Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix was postponed. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled dates.

12:07 p.m.:

The Judicial Branch of Arizona says prospective jurors who are sick or experiencing symptoms can call the Jury Office at 602-506-5879 to discuss postponing service. Click here for more information.

11:40 a.m.:

The Madison School District posted its "decision to extend Spring Break beyond next week and have school remain closed until further notice" to its website late Friday morning.

11:38 a.m.:

The Tempe Unified High School District said it will be closed to students starting Monday, March 16. All school activities are canceled, as well. Click here for more TUHSD information.

11:10 a.m.:

The Madison School District has decided to extend spring breaking and have schools remain closed until further notice. More information about this particular school district can be found here.

10:47 a.m.:

Great Hearts Academies said it would be extending spring break, but hopes to have classes resume on Mar. 23.

10:44 a.m.:

As fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue to grow, people are stocking up on supplies. Here in the Phoenix area, we’re seeing massive lines at Costco.

9:22 a.m.

President Donald Trump is likely to make an emergency declaration on Friday afternoon, a move that would free up more federal resources to combat coronavirus, according to CNN.

9:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health just released new coronavirus numbers. There are still 9 cases in the state. 143 people have been tested and 40 tests are pending results.

8:24 a.m.:

Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally says the Trump administration “has taken the right steps to protect Americans” from the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Watch her full interview on "Good Morning Arizona" in the link below.

7:30 a.m.:

The Arizona Aloha Festival in Tempe has been cancelled. The City of Tempe has cancelled all city-permitted events due to "health concerns regarding the coronavirus."

7:27 a.m.:

Luke Days Airshow has been cancelled due to growing concerns about coronavirus. The show was scheduled at Luke Air Force base on March 21 -22.

Thursday News (March 12th)

10:58 p.m.:

Tempe Elementary School District said in a tweet that all Tempe elementary schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16. Students will not return from spring break until further notice.

8:14 p.m.:

Osborn School District released a letter saying they will be closing schools temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic. The letter stated that it's not a matter of if this virus will spread, it’s a matter of when, and that the district "wanted to take proactive measures" to ensure families remain healthy.

8:13 p.m.:

Kyrene School District announced to its community that it will be closed until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

6:53 p.m.:

Cartwright School District in west Phoenix announced on Thursday it is closing all its schools until further notice.

"We understand this will cause great inconvenience but we stand with officials in our commitment to stop the coronavirus spread. We believe this proactive measure will keep our families safe. As you already know, during spring break we are disinfecting all schools and district facilities and we will continue to use sanitary methods to keep our school community safe," said district superintendent Dr. LeeAnn-Aguilar Lawlor in a statement. There is more info on their website.

6:16 p.m.:

Universal Studios Hollywood have announced they will be temporarily closing on March 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

5:34 p.m.:

Disney closes Walt Disney World, its flagship theme park resort in Orlando, Florida, because of the global pandemic. The company also announced the closure of Disneyland Paris and the suspension of all new departures with the Disney Cruise Line.The virus, which has spread worldwide, has now shuttered the gates of all eleven Disney theme parks across North America, Europe and Asia.

4:10 p.m.:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it is suspending all public gatherings due to coronavirus concerns.

3:55 p.m.:

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said during a phone call with school superintendents statewide on Thursday afternoon she is recommending schools remain open for the time being, despite fears of the coronavirus spreading.

3:15 p.m.:

Grand Canyon University is moving to online classes, starting March 23. This comes minutes after Northern Arizona University made the same decision. Arizona State University and University of Arizona made those decisions on Wednesday.

2:55 p.m.:

ALL schools in Alhambra Elementary District to close schools on March 16 due to coronavirus. There are no known cases in the district right now.

2:45 p.m.:

Northern Arizona University will transition to online instruction.

The school announced on Thursday afternoon that online instruction will move digitally for at least two weeks, starting Monday, March 23.

1:43 p.m.:

Disneyland and California Adventure are closing until at least the end of the month.

1:23 p.m.:

The NCAA cancels the remaining winter and spring championships, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournament.

1:10 p.m.:

The Dow lost more than 2,300 points, or 10% on Thursday alone.

12:20 p.m.:

2020 MLB Opening Day to be delayed by at least two weeks due to coronavirus. Spring training games have immediately stopped.

11:33 a.m.:

There are several events that have been impacted by the coronavirus. A list of Arizona-related closures can be found in the link below.

11:28 a.m. (March 12th):

Major League Baseball is expected to announce the cancellation of the remainder of the spring training schedules in both Arizona and Florida, according to ESPN. The start of the regular season is also expected to be postponed.

