WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The four-legged residents of Bearizona are not complaining about the late spring storm that brought cold and snow to our state this week.
Bearizona staffers sent us photos on Thursday of the animals enjoying the unexpected last blast of cold before the summer heat starts to set in.
The animals love to frolic in fresh snow, and most of them have furry coats to keep them warm in the chilly temps.
In May, Bearizona is actually celebrating its ninth birthday! For a special treat, the animals received "ice cakes," which they enjoyed, even in the cold weather.
Bearizona is a drive-and walk-through wildlife park in Williams, Arizona. It was voted among the top three wildlife parks by the annual USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards twice in the past two years.
Bearizona is located south of the Grand Canyon near the intersection of Historic Route 66, Interstate 40 and Highway 64.
The park’s mission is to rescue wild animals in need of new homes and promote conservation by fostering memorable and educational encounters with North American wildlife in natural environments.
Bearizona invites guests to take a scenic, three-mile drive through packs and herds of wild animals. Then comes the "walk-through" portion of the park, as guests are invited to visit more animal exhibits on foot.
More information about Bearizona is available online.
