MESA, AZ (3 TV / CBS 5) -- When Cara Wallace walked onto her front porch Sunday morning, she found a broken cable that left her with a broken heart.
Someone stole the electric scooter that sat secured with a lock on her front porch.
[WATCH: "Just bring it back," woman says]
“Somebody had to plan to cut that because you don’t just use a tiny cutter,” said Wallace, motioning to the cable that was looped through the scooter.
While Wallace says it’s bad enough that someone would steal from her, she says what makes it all hurt more is the fact that this scooter was her father’s last Christmas gift.
“He surprised me before Christmas with a scooter. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh dad, no. You can’t do this.’”
Wallace and her father had been working on fixing up a different electric scooter. But when her father’s health began failing, he wanted to make sure his adult daughter still had something to ride. Wallace’s dad passed away on Christmas last year.
“You know, I got to say ‘Merry Christmas,’ and then he got to go have Christmas with mom,” Wallace said. “So the scooter is more sentimental than anything.”
Wallace had flyers made, and she’s filed a police report. Mesa PD says whoever did this is most likely still out there.
“They took a piece of my dad from me,” Wallace said.
Now, Wallace only wants one thing.
“Just bring it back,” Wallace said. “Throw it in my yard. It’s okay. Just bring it back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.