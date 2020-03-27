PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A portion of SR 88, the Apache Trail, is closed near Lake Roosevelt today after a landslide dumped tons of rock on the roadway.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the incident around 5:30 a.m. with a tweet.

The closure is between the Roosevelt Lake bridge and the Roosevelt dam at milepost 242, about 2 miles west of Roosevelt Lake. Access to Apache Lake is cut off by this closure.

There were no injuries reported. There is no estimated reopening time; however, this is expected to be an extended closure while crews remove earth and rocks.

In addition, an unpaved section of SR 88 remains closed indefinitely between the Fish Hill Creek overlook at milepost 229 and the Apache Lake Marina turnoff near milepost 222 due to extensive damage that occurred last year from flooding out of the Woodbury Fire burn scar. Heavy rains caused several landslides compromising the historic roadway.