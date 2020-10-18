TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS/KOLD) -- A decades-old dining spot in downtown Tucson is the latest landmark to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cafe Poca Cosa has permanently closed after owners say COVID-19 hit their business hard. "Regretfully, my life’s work came to a sudden halt in mid-March of this year due to the impact of a world pandemic that did not discriminate even with the most successful of businesses," reads a statement on the website."As a result, it is with great sadness that I will be permanently closing Cafe Poca Cosa."

The original Cafe Poca Cosa, now known as The Little One, opened in the mid 80′s by Suzana Davila and her father. A larger space was sought for the restaurant in 1989. Soon Cafe Poca Cosa became a destination for both locals and tourists.

Davila closed the restaurant back in March when Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all restaurants in Arizona to close their dining rooms and do takeout only.