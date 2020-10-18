TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS/KOLD) -- A decades-old dining spot in downtown Tucson is the latest landmark to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cafe Poca Cosa has permanently closed after owners say COVID-19 hit their business hard. "Regretfully, my life’s work came to a sudden halt in mid-March of this year due to the impact of a world pandemic that did not discriminate even with the most successful of businesses," reads a statement on the website."As a result, it is with great sadness that I will be permanently closing Cafe Poca Cosa."
The original Cafe Poca Cosa, now known as The Little One, opened in the mid 80′s by Suzana Davila and her father. A larger space was sought for the restaurant in 1989. Soon Cafe Poca Cosa became a destination for both locals and tourists.
Davila closed the restaurant back in March when Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all restaurants in Arizona to close their dining rooms and do takeout only.
But as the pandemic dragged on, the owners weren't able to recover from the lost business. They then made the tough decision to close permanently.
As the restaurant posted the news on Facebook, saying "Thank you for an amazing 36 years," an outpouring of support flowed in. Hundreds of people left comments expressing their sadness as they remembered three decades of memories. Comments came from a wide range of customers, from restaurant regulars to those who marked anniversaries, birthdays, graduations and proposals at Cafe Poca Cosa.
Those comments included many similar messages:
-This is heartbreaking! We had my small wedding reception in your beautiful restaurant 7 years ago and have returned for our anniversary dinner and birthday dinners every year since.
-Thank you for all the wonderful times we had at this amazing restaurant.
-Truly devastated!! Where will I ever get tamale pie that tastes even near your amazing dish???? Heartbroken. 💔 Thank you got so very many years of lunches and dinners. You will be sorely missed.
-This is a place that will always hold a special place in my heart. My son-in-law took me there for lunch one day and asked me if he had my permission to marry my daughter.
-We are so sad to hear this news. Your restaurant was our favorite Valentine’s and wedding anniversary restaurant for years.
The Little One, a lunch spot also owned by Davila's family, will remain open for businesses,. It has transformed into a grab-and-go market with outdoor seating.