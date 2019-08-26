PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Animal abusers could face much harsher penalties under a new anti-cruelty law that goes into effect Tuesday, Aug., 27.
The landmark law is called HB2671, and is designed to hold animal abusers accountable by imposing stiffer penalties for their crimes.
Until now, even the worst cases of animal abuse were classified as a "Class 6 felony," the lowest felony designation, and one that was often pleaded down to a misdemeanor.
That stops on Tuesday.
Now, prosecutors will have the option to charge a "Class 5 felony" and ensure the sentence reflects the severity of the crime for those who intentionally and knowingly inflict cruel mistreatment on voiceless and defenseless pets.
The law also stipulates that abusers receive supervised probation and treatment, a key component to getting abusers they help they need.
Valley shelters like the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) are celebrating the new law.
“There was an amazing outpouring of support for this legislation,” said Dr. Steven Hansen, Arizona Humane Society President and CEO. “It is saddening that the worst abusers would get a simple slap on the wrist. We are so heartened that the people of our state have been heard and that pets have a voice.”
AHS has been fighting for this legislation for the last four years.
All too often, shelter staffers see firsthand how cruel people can be to pets.
In fact, the AHS Field Team assisted law enforcement on approximately 7,400 cases of suspected animal cruelty last year.
One of those cases involved a sweet dog named Copper, who was allegedly stabbed by his owner.
The three-year-old Redbone Hound went through a horrible ordeal and almost didn't make it.
Police say Copper's former owner, 26-year-old Andrian P. Aliguin, stabbed his pet dog, then left the scene without providing medical treatment for the animal.
According to the police report, Aliguin "stated the dog was chasing people outside and that he brought it in the house and stabbed it and killed it."
A blood-covered knife was retrieved from the scene.
Aliguin faces a felony charge of animal cruelty and a misdemeanor charge of failure to provide medical treatment.
The stabbing left Copper, with critical injuries, including a serious injury to his trachea.
He was treated at the Arizona Humane Society's Second Chance Animal Hospital.
Thankfully, Copper recovered. And after more than a month of treatment and TLC, he was finally ready to go up for adoption and find a new, loving family.
