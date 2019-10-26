MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --A fire at a recycling plant north of Mesa is still smoldering.
The Salt River Landfill caught fire overnight Friday near the Beeline Highway and Gilbert.
It has burned more than 24 hours.
Crews say the plant is full of a lot of plastic, which could potentially cause cancer.
"Cancer in general is a big issue in the fire service as I'm sure most people know," said Dustin Zamboni, Fire Marshal for The Salt River Fire Department. "Anything of plastic that burns is going to release some very toxic chemicals."
"The thoughts is always there, but this is the job I chose, and I don’t really think about it because I have a job to do," said Xavier Martinez, a Salt River firefighter.
Crews wear respiratory protection while fighting this fire to prevent getting sick.
Zamboni said studies show a weak point in the uniform is the hood.
"It stay on our throat, and that’s how firefighters start to get throat cancer because all the carcinogens and all the sweat and stuff stays there, and our bodies absorb that kind of stuff," said Martinez.
Firefighters wash their uniforms with water and wear a second set of gear to protect themselves from the burning plastic and those hoods that could hold onto toxic chemicals.
"It is unique in the amount of plastic we’re dealing with," said Zamboni. "It’s just the nature of the plastic, the way it’s designed. When it does heat, it releases some hydrocarbons and some very toxic chemicals, and it’s a very large hazard to our health."
Fire crews don't know what caused the fire. Firefighters expect to be on scene until Sunday morning. No one was hurt.