SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - New body camera footage has been released from a 2017 DUI arrest of Robert Foster, a Scottsdale man who crashed his blue Lamborghini into a neighbor’s yard.
Earlier this month, Foster was charged with second-degree murder after being involved in a street race crash that killed a woman-- with that same Lamborghini.
[WATCH: More revealed about Scottsdale man whose street racing led to death of a grandma]
In the 2017 body cam footage, Foster told officers that he used to be a racer, and then tries to blame the crash on bad tires.
“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Foster told officers in the video. “I gave it a little gas and the car went crazy on me.”
[RELATED: Man arrested in Scottsdale racing crash was driving Lamborghini at 100 MPH, police say]
Foster admitted he had two drinks at a steakhouse and was audibly concerned about his leftover food.
“I was [going to] say, the only thing I want to do is get the food out of the front of that car. We have steaks,” Foster said as he laughed in the video.
He told officers that he had never been arrested before, though was familiar with car racing.
“I used to race cars. I raced cars forever. I haven’t had an accident in 35 years,” he told an officer.
After giving Foster a sobriety test, officers arrested him.
“I believe that the alcohol is affecting your ability to drive,” said the officer. “I’ve got to place you under arrest for DUI.”
“Wow, really? I was a block away,” Foster responds.
Foster pled guilty to DUI in Scottsdale City Court for the 2017 incident, according to city records.
On Aug. 3, Scottsdale police said Foster was racing his Lamborghini against another driver on Miller Road near Williams Drive and both were going over 100 miles per hour.
The other driver’s BMW crashed into another car, killing Cynthia Fisher-- a grandmother and hairdresser who was driving home.
Weeks later, Foster was arrested for that deadly crash, too. He is now facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, the same charges as the 22-year-old driver he was racing.