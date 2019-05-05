PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Officials in Peoria say a man with a gun has been taken into custody at Lake Pleasant Regional Park Sunday evening.
Peoria police officials said their officers were talking to a "possible suicidal man" near the Castle Hot Springs entrance of the park.
The park was closed for over 2 hours as the incident unfolded. It has since reopened.
The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation, say officials with Peoria police. There were no reported injuries.
(2) comments
I am convinced AZ has lost its soul everyday reading about all the horrible ish going on there.... It never stops, everyday some knew horrible crime is being reported and unfortunately kids are not excluded.
Modern day Sodom and Gomorrah..
This is what "rush to judgement" means? It's not even news yet.
