LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot by a Lake Havasu police officer Thursday evening.
Mohave County Sherriff officials say officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department spotted Jon Steven Douglas, 29 of Lake Havasu City, at a business located near 1700 Kiowa Avenue, Lake Havasu City, around 6:15 p.m. Douglas was wanted for several felony arrest warrants.
When officers tried to arrest Douglas he began to run from them and a struggle began to hold him. That's when an officer fired his weapon hitting Douglas. Investigators say Douglas did not have a weapon in his possession at the time of the incident.
Douglas was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No officers or other community members were injured in this incident, sheriff officials say.
Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating the incident.
The two Lake Havasu City Police officers involved are currently on administrative leave, which is also customary in an officer involved shooting incident.
This is the 27th officer involved shooting that has occurred in the state outside of Maricopa county in 2020.