LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Lake Havasu City man was taken into custody in connection with the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, according to KLBC-TV2's Facebook page.
Police said they searched the home of 36-year-old Ryan Reavis and found prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a home-made firearm suppressor, ammunition and a physician's prescription pad.
Investigators didn't release further details on how Reavis is linked to Miller's death.
Reavis was is fraud, gun and drug charges. His bond was set at $50,000 and transferred to a Mohave County Sheriff's Office jail.
In September of 2018, Miller, who's real name is Malcolm McCormick, died of an accidental overdose of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, detectives said.
The Reavis arrest comes weeks after a California man was arrested for giving Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, as well as cocaine and Xanax. The sale happened about two days before Miller was found dead.
Police believe Miller snorted the pills before his death.