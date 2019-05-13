LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Lake Havasu City police have arrested a man for allegedly leaving his infant daughter unattended in a car for up to an hour.
The child did not survive.
Police say 23-year-old Ty Martin had left his baby daughter unattended in his car while visiting his friend, 23-year-old Noah Grabowski.
When officers arrived at the scene after a call about an "unresponsive child," they performed CPR on the baby until the fire department arrived.
The baby was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Martin has been charged with manslaughter in his daughter's death.
Grabowski was also arrested. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and cultivation of marijuana.
Both Martin and Grabowski both had their initial appearances in court, and both were held without bond.
"This incident is tragic for everyone involved, and completely avoidable," reads a statement from police. "The Lake Havasu City Police Department would like to remind everyone that it is never acceptable to leave a child unattended inside of a motor vehicle. Inside temperatures can spike rapidly, even with the air conditioner running. Also, an unattended child inside of a vehicle, running or not, could be subjected to a host of other dangers."
MAN ARRESTED FOR MANSLAUGHTER IN DEATH OF HIS INFANT DAUGHTERhttps://t.co/jCxAiD4FCt pic.twitter.com/cMPTX7wHYW— Lake Havasu City PD (@lhcpd) May 13, 2019
