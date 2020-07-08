PHOENIX (3 TV/CBS 5) -- Laid-off hospitality workers protested Arizona's low unemployment benefits outside the state capitol Wednesday, demanding Governor Doug Ducey use his executive powers to raise them.

Many of the people who came out Wednesday said they were out of work because of COVID-19.

Money from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fund is set to expire at the end of the month, so soon some of these people will have to live on $240 a week, which is the maximum amount of unemployment benefits provided by the state.

Workers at Wednesday's protest said that amount isn't enough to live on.

"I'm really nervous," said Meschelle Hornstein who used to work as a server at a restaurant at Sky Harbor before she was furloughed due to the pandemic. "How am I going to provide for my daughter?"

Protesters called for Governor Ducey to raise the weekly benefit cap from $240 per week to $490 per week.

These workers also say that the state’s unemployment system punishes them when they try to work reduced hours, which is often all they can get during the pandemic. Right now, once you make $30 a week, your benefits start going down. They want the governor to move that threshold to $300.

Arizona's Family is waiting on a request for comment from Governor Ducey's office.