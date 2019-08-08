PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Don't be fooled by the lack of monsoon rain this summer. Mosquitoes are still a big-time problem across the Valley.
The annoying, pesky, irritating little insects are capable of transmitting an assortment of diseases, including West Nile virus.
Mesa homeowner Sherree Mongrain does her best to clear away any standing water in her backyard, but it's not always enough.
"It's morning and if you're out watering, if you're out going to the pool or swimming, they become more and more of an issue as summer progresses," she said.
Many homeowners are now turning to pest-control companies to spray their shrubs and bushes.
Mike Boyle with Burns Pest Elimination said that their nontoxic treatment of garlic oil is more effective than turning over a water bowl or potted plant.
"What people don't realize is, when they think they can dump out the dog dish and turn it back over, and it kills mosquitoes," Boyle explained. "They will still be there in that dog dish, and as soon as it gets wet again, they're going to hatch."
So far this year, there have been 100 cases of West Nile virus statewide, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
That's nearly four times as many as all of 2018, and most of them are in Maricopa County.
The first West Nile death of the summer was reported last month.
Mongrain said with the number of West Nile virus cases on the rise, taking a few extra precautions and spending for some extra spraying seems like a wise investment.
"I don't want to take any chances," she said.
There is a wide range of companies and products that promise to kill mosquitoes, so it's essential to do your homework to make sure the pest people coming to your home know what they are doing.
mosquitoes were never a problem in town until man made lakes and drip systems took over the desert
