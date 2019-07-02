PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The labor union leader who represents APS employees said he's committed finding out what needs to happen to prevent something like Sunday's deadly APS underground vault fire from happening again.
David Vandever is the business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 387 in Phoenix.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Castillo family," said Vandever who is also thinking of the injured coworker.
Right now, he said it's just too soon to make any safety or protocol suggestions because the brotherhood is grieving.
"Anytime we lose one of our members, especially in a tragic accident like that, it's tough on everybody," he said.
He tried reaching out to the crew who was on the scene Sunday to offer support, but they haven't been able to connect yet.
"They're going through a very traumatic situation, so I'm trying to give them respect and the time that they need," he said.
Vandever described the bond between electrical workers as very close.
"Everybody is tight because we do a unique type of work," he said.
Vandever said it's also too early to suggest new safety protocols because the investigation into how and why the underground explosion and fire happened isn't finished.
He estimates there are hundreds of APS vaults in the system.
"I don't know what the answer is," he said. "It is a very dangerous job, and it's a job where you rarely get second chances."
So could Castillo's on-the-job death prompt industry changes?
"I just hope they do a thorough investigation and let us be part of it so we can partner with APS and partner with OSHA to make sure it doesn't happen again and put all the safety protocols in place we need to protect everyone else moving forward," said Vandever.
"We're trained to work on energized lines," he stated.
"It would be nice in a perfect world is if you can de-energize a whole vault when you have people when you go in work in it," he said.
However, it's not that simple.
"You can't always turn everything off. It doesn't work that way," he said.
"The system isn't set up that way," he explained. "You're talking about a lot of money to put the system together in such a way where you can de-energize every vault when you wanted to."
"I don't believe, very few, if any, utilities are set up that way," he said. "The cost that it would take, the amount of conduit and wire and extra other pieces of equipment, things to would be in place in order to accomplish that would be astronomical."
