PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For most of us this year, health is top of mind. Doctors have been warning us to do everything we can to avoid COVID-19 and the flu. Fighting those viruses means you'll want a strong immune system.

Phlebotomist Angela Garrett said her company, Any Lab Test Now, offers the Micronutrient Test, which measures your body's ability to absorb 32 vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other essential nutrients into your white blood cells.

"When you have a weakened immune system, you're at a higher risk for getting flu or COVID-19," said Garrett. "By checking your deficiencies on vitamins, minerals and nutrients, you'll be able to supplement and possibly not get sick."

It's a simple blood test.

"It's very important," said Garrett. "You don't want any of your loved ones getting sick, so it's important to know your body and know what you can do to prevent getting COVID or the flu."

Even if you take vitamins, she said you could still have deficiencies that are weakening your immune system, like B-12.

"B-12 is critical in your body because it helps you fight off any type of infection, and it strengthens your immune system," said Garrett. "It's good for heart health."

If you're deficient in anything, you'll get supplement recommendations. Garrett said many people retest in six months to see if their results move into the normal range.