Avondale police said the school was on lockdown as a precaution.

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- La Joya Community High School in Avondale has been placed on lockdown. 

According to the Tolleson Union High School District, La Joya High School is on lockdown.

Video from the news chopper showed several Avondale police officers in front of the school with students walk around. 

School officials are not saying why the school is on lockdown, but they are sending an autodialer to parents and will follow up with a letter later today.

Avondale police say they are investigating potential threats.

 

