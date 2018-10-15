AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An earlier lockdown at La Joya Community High School in Avondale has been lifted.
According to the Tolleson Unified High School District, the school was released early and all after-school activities were cancelled.
"My daughter had told me that they had them sitting on the floor of the classroom and she said she heard kids were on campus with guns so that was terrifying to me," Maria Martinez said.
Video from the news chopper showed several Avondale police officers in front of the school with students walking around.
TUHSD said the school was on lockdown from about 9:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
"It's definitely scary. You're afraid someone's going to shoot up the school or something like that," said junior Jordan Hollabaugh.
School officials are not saying why the school was on lockdown, but they are sending an autodialer to parents and will follow up with a letter on Tuesday.
"Some kids posted on social media that seven kids were going to bring guns to school so today earlier they said two kids were arrested," Maricela Ramirez, a parent, said. "Then it was an officer out here that said no arrests were made and no guns were found. So what's the real story?"
Avondale police say they are investigating potential threats.
We are currently conducting an investigation at La Joya High School. The school is currently on lockdown for precaution. At this time we ask that you please avoid coming to the school. We will be posting updates as more information becomes available.— Avondale Police (@avondalepolice) October 15, 2018
Avondale Police say the investigation is ongoing but no firearms or weapons were found on campus.
