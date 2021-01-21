PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- America's largest grocery retailer, Kroger, known locally as Fry's, is set to open a new fulfillment center in Phoenix.
Kroger says the new facility will create nearly 700 jobs for Arizonans within the first five years of operation. The warehouse will have digital and robotic capabilities and be one of the first sites to launch this new technology in the country.
Kroger is partnering with Ocado, a technology leader in grocery e-commerce, to create this new fulfillment center. The exact location has not yet been released, but it will be within the City of Phoenix.
"Phoenix is a global center of innovation with the experienced workforce and tech ecosystem that makes it a perfect location for Kroger's Customer Fulfillment Center," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "We are excited to see the potential of an estimated 700 jobs within its first five years of operation."
The 200,000 square foot site is expected to become fully operational two years after the site breaks ground. The groundbreaking date has not yet been set.