CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Kona Grill at Chandler Fashion Center has closed.
The restaurant that specializes in sushi was located on the south end of the mall near the food court.
A woman who worked at the restaurant called Arizona’s Family on Monday morning and said the move was unexpected.
The location is no longer listed as an Arizona location on konagrill.com. The restaurant still has three locations in the East Valley: San Tan Mall, Scottsdale Quarter and Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.
Chandler Fashion Center confirmed the closure to Arizona’s Family on Monday but did not provide any other details. Kona Grill has not released a statement.
Sir Veza’s recently closed in the same area of the mall.
Chandler Fashion Center is located near Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard.
