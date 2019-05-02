SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kona Grill, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday just a few weeks after it closed it's Chandler Fashion Center location.
Kona Grill said in a release that it's restaurants will remain open and operating as usual during the process.
This move comes after the restaurant closed their Chandler Fashion Center location located on the south end of the mall near the food court in early April.
The closure came as a shock to the employees.
“Closed the door and let me know that they’re closing down the location immediately and that they have to turn in the keys by the morning,” manager Evan Pokorney said. “I got on the phone in the car and started calling employees and letting them know as well that…that we’re all out of jobs.”
Kona Grill secured $6 million in financing from KeyBank National Association and Zions First National Bank to ensure a smooth transition during the bankruptcy process.
Kona Grill set up a restructuring hotline at 855-424-7676 or 503-597-7718. Additional information can be found on Kona Grill's website at konagrill.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.