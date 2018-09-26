(3TV/CBS 5) − Lasers are crucial tools for modern aesthetics.
Whether to treat melasma (also known as the pregnancy mask), tighten skin, or diminish the appearance of fine lines or enlarged pores, lasers can be your best weapon against aging.
But they can also cause damage when in the wrong hands.
Beth Mohan found out the hard way, when an IPL (intense pulsed light) treatment left her with scars and visible white marks all over the treated area.
She turned to Kristy Harris, aesthetician and certified laser technician at Shapiro Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skin Klinic for help.
After months of treatment with lasers, facials, and effective product application, Kristy Harris was able to correct the damage.
She’s been performing laser and IPL treatments in Arizona for more than 18 years and warns clients to know the risks which include burns as well as the loss or darkening of your skin’s natural pigment.
She advises to only see a licensed technician, avoid the treatments during times of peak sun exposure, and follow specific directions provided by your doctor or technician.
She also suggests a conversation in advance to make sure you are a good candidate.
To find out more about IPL, visit Kristy’s blog at bestofbothworldsaz.com/tag/kristy-harris/.
Or make an appointment with her at shapiroplasticsurgery.com.
