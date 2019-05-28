PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix fire investigators have determined someone intentionally set a fire that destroyed a dozen cars at an apartment complex.
Fire officials have now found a person of interest in the case. On Wednesday, the Phoenix Fire Department released the man's photo to the public. Arson investigators would like to talk to this man.
More than 30 firefighters responded to the fire near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road around 5:30 a.m.
Dennis DeSelms lives at the complex. He woke up to "popping and banging."
His 1994 Lincoln Town Car was parked under the structure. He tried to move it, but it was too late.
"It was like waking up in a war zone, stuff you see in a firefighter movie," he described. "It was horrible."
"By the time I get out, the flames are over my car and I go to try and press the keypad to unlock the door. I guess the heat must've killed the battery because it wasn't unlocking; I couldn't back it out or save it," he said.
"Plastic trim was dripping on me, fire was dancing all over my head, and a neighbor was screaming, 'Get out of there!'" DeSelms continued.
Luckily, he was able to save some tools from his trunk after firefighters put the fire out.
DeSelms works as a handyman and is worried about how he's going to deal with the estimated $1,000 in tool damage and his car.
"I do drywall, light electrical, light plumbing, painting, concrete tile," he said. "It's not my whole world... it's what I do to survive in this world, you know?"
Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Rob McDade said the fire did not spread to the nearby apartment buildings, but the heat from the fire was so intense, it damaged the windows of some units.
Most of the vehicles under the parking structure were completely destroyed.
The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire also burned through power lines. Those lines provided an additional challenge for fire crews.
SRP reported at least 21 customers without power. The utility said Tuesday evening that repairs were complete and everybody was back up and running.
Investigators are now looking for a person of interest.
"Fire investigators don't really want to give out information on how they believe how it started, where it started," explained McDade. "I know that a lot of neighbors probably know this person; they might know what he looks like."
"Arson is a very dangerous crime. The time in prison is more than armed robbery or aggravated assault. We take it very serious," he added.
Luckily, nobody was hurt or displaced.
"When you're dealing with a vehicle fire, you've got everything that fire wants. It's got some fuels, rubber, plastics," McDade said. "You've got gas tanks that can explode; you have windows that can shatter."
