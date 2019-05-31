GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Who would do that?
Someone threw a tiny kitten out of a moving car while driving on the U.S. 60 in Gilbert Friday.
Thankfully, a concerned citizen and a Department of Public Safety trooper came to the rescue, stopping on the roadside to scoop up the kitten.
The trooper then helped get the kitten to an animal clinic.
It's a situation that DPS troopers say they see far too often.
"Unfortunately, this is a pretty common thing we tend to see day-to-day, a lot of animals, dogs, kittens, sometimes rabbits, that are on the highway," said Trooper Montes. "We try our best to make sure we get them off the highway safely and get them into another home."
The kitty had a bloody lip but is otherwise going to be OK. Soon, he should be ready for adoption to a new and loving home.
Animal Abuse Alert: A yet unidentified person, threw this cat out of a moving car yesterday afternoon along US 60 near Gilbert. A concerned Citizen and Trooper Montes helped get the cat to an animal clinic. Other than a bloody lip, the cat will be okay and ready for adoption! pic.twitter.com/o5aG7Veb1z— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 31, 2019
Listen as Trooper Montes explains how this kitten was saved along US 60. pic.twitter.com/0ctQgpu1Y1— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 31, 2019
Trooper Montes is right, we do come across animals a lot throughout the state. This time, a great outcome! pic.twitter.com/y3bHuZysIj— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 31, 2019
(2) comments
Well maybe if the state were more harsh against animal abusers, it wouldn't happen so often.
And can we stop having 8 cruisers for one pulled over vehicle? I know you need backup to secure a scene, but once it's secured, you don't need to have 8 officers twiddling their thumbs while one actually works. Then maybe they could be out protecting and serving instead of just waiting and responding.
Thank You!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.