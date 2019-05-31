A concerned citizen and a Department of Public Safety trooper came to the kitten's rescue.

 (SOURCE: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Who would do that?

Someone threw a tiny kitten out of a moving car while driving on the U.S. 60 in Gilbert Friday.

Thankfully, a concerned citizen and a Department of Public Safety trooper came to the rescue, stopping on the roadside to scoop up the kitten.

The trooper then helped get the kitten to an animal clinic.

It's a situation that DPS troopers say they see far too often.

"Unfortunately, this is a pretty common thing we tend to see day-to-day, a lot of animals, dogs, kittens, sometimes rabbits, that are on the highway," said Trooper Montes. "We try our best to make sure we get them off the highway safely and get them into another home."

The kitty had a bloody lip but is otherwise going to be OK. Soon, he should be ready for adoption to a new and loving home.

 

(2) comments

MrDubois
MrDubois

Well maybe if the state were more harsh against animal abusers, it wouldn't happen so often.
And can we stop having 8 cruisers for one pulled over vehicle? I know you need backup to secure a scene, but once it's secured, you don't need to have 8 officers twiddling their thumbs while one actually works. Then maybe they could be out protecting and serving instead of just waiting and responding.

Report Add Reply
JF Conlon
JF Conlon

Thank You!

Report Add Reply

