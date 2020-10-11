KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Mohave County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a deadly shooting in a Kingman neighborhood late Saturday night.
It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood northwest of Banks Street and Gordon Drive. According to a Facebook post by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies were doing a welfare check on a man believed to be possibly suicidal.
“While responding, dispatch received several calls of neighbors hearing gunshots come from the residence,” the post explains. “Victim statements claimed that a male subject shot at them but they were able to get away uninjured.”
MCSO said the man, whose name has not been released, was outside the home when deputies arrived. The agency says he shot at the deputies. SWAT was brought in to handle the situation.
“During SWAT operations, gunfire was exchanged between SWAT members and the male subject,” according to MCSO. The man was later found dead inside the home.
No deputies were injured in the confrontation.
MCSO has not identified the deputies involved in the shooting but said they have been placed on administrative leave, which is common for this kind of incident.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department is handling the investigation.
Mohave County is in the northwest corner of the state.