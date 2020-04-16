KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Kingman man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an ambulance parked outside a hospital. Lonnie Stephan Myricks, 40, was taken into custody Thursday. He faces one felony count of vehicle theft.
Officers responded to Kingman Regional Medical Center after getting a report that a man had been seen breaking the window of an ambulance parked outside the emergency department. Witnesses say the suspect got into the ambulance and drove away.
Within minutes, officers were able to locate the ambulance parked nearby. Police say Myricks was standing at the driver’s side door, but tried to run away when he spotted the officers. He was stopped and taken into custody a short distance away. Police say Myricks was not cooperative during the arrest.
Police say that security video confirmed that Myricks had broken the window glass of the ambulance and then drove away. The ambulance, valued at over $200,000 was returned with approximately $1,500 in damage.
Myricks was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.