KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- More than 13,000 children are in foster care in Arizona and are waiting for a forever family.
Brian Zach and his wife Cierra just went through the fostering and adopting process. Brian is a Kingman police officer.
"I had a lot of child abuse cases and there's always kids that I would bond with and I'd love to take them out of bad situations and just bring them home," Brian said.
Back in 2018, Brian met Kaila through one of his cases. In just five hours, they formed a special bond while waiting for DCS to show up.
"We colored. We watched Wreck-It Ralph. She loved Wreck-It Ralph," Brian said.
"He shows up, he's like, 'I got to hang out with the cutest little girl. She was so awesome,'" Cierra said when talking about the night Brian and Cierra met.
Since DCS couldn't find any family members willing to care for Kaila, Brian and Cierra took her in.
"We had to get a bed. We had to get a high chair, potty chair. She came with a bag of clothes that didn't fit her and a sippy cup and that was it," Brian said.
Brian said Kaila immediately became part of the family. They got her in a charter school. The adoption process was finalized over the summer.
"She's happy and she's flourished and when we got her she knew three words basically she grunted like a caveman, she didn't know how to talk. And now she loves to talk," Brian said.
Katie Hernandez works at Arizona's Children Association, the agency that helped Brian and Cierra through the adoption process.
"Most foster parents say that it's one of the most rewarding things that they can do with their life," Hernandez said. She's encouraging others to get involved since there is a huge number of Arizona kids that need a home.
Brian and Cierra are planning to renew their foster license and help more kids.
"I would definitely encourage people to do it because there's so many kids who need guys even if it's just for a small amount of time you can make such an impact," Cierra said.
If you are interested in fostering or adopting, the process takes a few months. There is no fee to foster or adopt if you do so through the state of Arizona's foster care system. For more information on DCS, click here.