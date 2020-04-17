GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert family got a surprise after a sign in their front yard went viral.
Diane Graybill made the sign and put it in their front yard on Easter. It's a notice about how the family is self-isolating, but a few choice people could still come over and visit. The list includes actor Ryan Reynolds and our own Kim Quintero.
The sign reads, "Due to coronavirus we are self-isolating. No one may enter except: Ryan Reynolds, Kim Quintero, Thor, those firefighter guys holding puppies who were in that calendar."
The photo was shared multiple times on social media and even Ryan Reynolds re-posted it on his Instagram story.
Diane said she makes signs as a hobby and she saw something similar online and decided to make one for her house too.
"I put things on there that we would enjoy having at the house," Diane said.
She even let her husband Wayne add one thing on the sign that he would like at the house.
"She says, 'I'm going to put the sign together so tell me, if you could meet someone or tell me who is your crush,' I said, well, it's Kim Quintero," Wayne said.
Arizona's Family decided to surprise the family with a visit from Kim Quintero and some firefighters and puppies. Kimmy showed up to their door and even brought some essentials, like toilet paper, Thor's hammer and a puppy calendar.
Thanks to the Graybills for being socially responsible and giving us a good laugh at the same time!