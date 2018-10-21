CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.
According to Seth Tyler with Chandler PD, officers were called to the area of Ray Road and Arizona Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.
When officers arrived they found one man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and suspect who knew each other.
Tyler said the suspect is still outstanding, but there is no indication that he is a danger to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
