MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--One person was killed and another person hospitalized following a shooting early Saturday morning in Mesa.
The incident occurred near the area of Broadway and Alma School roads.
According to Mesa police, two people were found with gunshot wounds and were both transported to the hospital.
One of the victims later died at the hospital.
The case is under investigation.
