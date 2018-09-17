Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested two men accused of opening fire at the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group (SRWHMG) off of Highway 87 near Fountain Hills.
"At this point, we do not know if that was a deliberate attempt at our group or the horses or if it was just a random thing," Simone Netherlands, the president of SRWHMG said.
Two of the volunteers who witnessed the shooting jumped in their car to chase down the suspects, who were in a black truck.
"If I wouldn't have done it, they'd still be out there," Ryan Schultz explained.
Troopers believe Antonio Flores Gonzalez, 36, was behind the wheel and his passenger, Anselmo Parades Gonzalez, 38, was his passenger. Both suspects are facing charges for consuming liquor while in a vehicle and open container violations. They are also facing charges of misconduct involving a firearm and Parades Gonzalez is accused of aggravated assault and endangerment.
Troopers also found a handgun and ammunition inside their pickup.
"I just stood there looking at the truck. I could not move, I froze," Bren Schultz said.
Bren and Ryan's children were at the rescue facility at the time. No one was injured.
"There's a bullet in our container and when you look at the trajectory of that bullet, we just count our blessings, and our luck and our lucky stars and we thank God that nothing happened," Netherlands said.
