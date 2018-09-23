TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Six people, including four kids, were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Tolleson.
According to police, a driver was heading west on Buckeye Road when they swerved to avoid an erratic driver, which caused the SUV they were in to roll over near 83rd Avenue.
The vehicle landed in a culvert.
The two adults and four kids were the hospitalized, with the kids being in critical condition, police said.
The person who was driving erratically hasn't been found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.