(3TV/CBS5) -- A family vacation can get expensive - fast - when you start booking airline tickets for the whole family.
But one airline is looking to give travelers with kids a break.
This week, Frontier Airlines announced its new Kids Fly Free program. And the deal isn't just for the little ones. According to the airline, children 14 years old and younger are eligible to fly free when traveling with an adult.
"Frontier Airlines is committed to families, and what better way to demonstrate that than helping America’s kids fly for free," reads a statement from the airline.
But the deal comes with restrictions, so make sure to read the fine print.
To take part in the program, families must be enrolled in the airline’s Discount Den, which comes with an annual fee of $60.
However, after enrolling, users will gain access to to the airline’s lowest available fares as well as the kids fly free program. According to the website, "On valid Kids Fly Free flights, one kid under 15 can fly for free for every adult Discount Den fare purchased."
To book, parents simply need to find qualifying flights.
The fare does not include luggage, seat selection, or other travel add-ons, and children cannot earn Frontier Miles on their travels.
Despite the restrictions, it’s still a great deal for families looking to travel together.
“Kids Fly Free shows our continued commitment to being America’s affordable and familyfriendly airline,” said Barry Biffle, President and CEO of Frontier Airlines. “We’re the only airline going all out for families in this way – it’s exactly what we mean at Frontier by Low Fares Done Right."
The flight dates for this offer are listed below.
- February – 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27
- March – 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27
- April – 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30
- May – 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 29
- June – 1, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26
- July – 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30
- August – 5, 6
