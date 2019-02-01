MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a dozen kids at a Mesa elementary school got sick Friday after they ate an unknown substance.
Mesa police say 15 students at Eisenhower Center for Innovation were evaluated after they ate "some kind of pixie stick."
It is currently unknown what the children ate. But police say they "tested the candy and results were negative for drugs."
Multiple ambulances were called to the scene.
So far, one 11-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The school district is in the process of notifying the parents of the children, and some parents have already arrived o at the school.
Maybe no drugs but there are a bunch of stuff someone could have put in the candy.
